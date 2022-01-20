Godzilla smashes onto Apple TV Plus

Godzilla, meet Ted Lasso. The iconic city-destroying/saving monster will soon have the same streaming home as the mustached coach as Apple TV Plus has announced it is developing a live-action series with Legendary Pictures that will follow the iteration of the Godzilla that was featured in the 2014 movie Godzilla and was most recently seen in 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong. This new series is currently untitled and has no release date.

Set to be a part of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, this new Apple TV Plus show will take place following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco. The series will center on one family that look to uncover the buried secrets about these monsters and the legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

It is unclear if any of the characters that have appeared in these movies will be part of the new Apple TV Plus original. The movies have featured Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall and more.

The series is being co-created by Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye comic book).

Godzilla instantly becomes one of the most recognizable characters making up Apple TV Plus’ slate of original content. Since the streaming service launched in 2019, its flagship original series have included The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, See starring Jason Momoa and an adaptation of Isaac Asmiov’s Foundation. But without a doubt its biggest series has been the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis.

Even with the success of Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus has made previous attempts to lure in a big recognizable franchise onto its streaming service. Rumor swirled in 2020 that Apple was trying to land a streaming release for No Time to Die, though nothing came to pass. Godzilla may not quite be James Bond, but he is a character that has remained popular since his initial debut in 1954, with these most recent string of Godzilla/Kong movies earning more than $2 billion at the global box office.

Will Godzilla be the big fish (reptile, more accurately) Apple TV Plus hopes to snag subscribers?