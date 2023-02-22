UnPrisoned: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Kerry Washington series

Kerry Washington is back on the small screen in the new comedy UnPrisioned. While the Scandal actress has won over fans playing the cutthroat political fixer Olivia Pope, she’s now portraying a relationship therapist and single mother that is trying to reconnect with her father who was recently released from prison. Joining Washington in this new series as the father is Da 5 Bloods star, Delroy Lindo.

What else can you expect from the new comedy? Keep reading to find out more about UnPrisoned.

UnPrisoned premieres in the US on Friday, March 10 on Hulu.

To date, we don’t have a UK release date for the show, but as soon as that information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.

UnPrisoned trailer

It’s quite refreshing to see Washington in a sitcom. Take a look at the show’s fun trailer below.

UnPrisoned plot

Here is the official plot of UnPrisoned:

"Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son."

On an interesting note, Tracy McMillan has writing credits on shows like Mad Men, Necessary Roughness and Life on Mars.

UnPrisoned cast

Leading the UnPrisoned cast is Emmy-winning actress Kerry Washington. Before becoming a household name with her role in Scandal, she was recognized by millions for portraying Chenille in the 2001 film Save the Last Dance. Additionally, over the years Washington has starred in other projects like Django Unchained, Little Fires Everywhere and The School for Good and Evil.

Joining Washington in UnPrisioned is Delroy Lindo. Lindo has been in Hollywood for decades and starred in movies such as The Harder They Fall, Get Shorty and Malcolm X, and in shows like The Good Fight and Blood & Oil.

Both Washington and Lindo also executive produce UnPrisoned alongside showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser and series creator McMillan.

How to watch UnPrisoned

UnPrisioned is a Hulu Original series. Those interested in watching episodes in the US will need a subscription to the streaming service, which currently offers a few different options for subscribers.

While the series is expected to become available in the UK on Disney Plus, we’re still waiting to confirm a UK release date.