Brothers: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Peter Dinklage crime comedy

Movies have always had their share of odd-ball families, and you can prepare to meet another one with the 2024 new movie Brothers. Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin headline the upcoming crime comedy as the titular siblings, with some other big names helping to fill things out.

Brothers is being touted as an Amazon/MGM Studios original movie, joining a 2024 slate that has already included movies like Roadhouse, The Idea of You, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, Jackpot! and My Old Ass, as well as upcoming movies like Killer Heat, House of Spoils, Red One and You're Cordially Invited. Some of these movies got theatrical releases, while others went straight to Prime Video. What's in store for Brothers?

Find out about that and everything else you need to know about the movie right here.

Brothers is going to get an exclusive run in select movie theaters starting October 10 in the US, but it is going to be a short one. Just one week later, on October 17, the movie is going to become available to stream on Prime Video worldwide.

Keep an eye out at your local theaters to see if it'll be playing there. But if you prefer to wait for Brothers to arrive on streaming, then you must have a subscription to Amazon and/or Prime Video in order to watch it right away.

Brothers cast

As we said, Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin lead the way for the Brothers cast as the titular brothers, one a reformed criminal (Brolin) and the other still very much caught up in crime (Dinklage) trying to bring his brother back in for one more job.

Dinklage is best known for his Emmy-winning role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, but since he left Westeros he has remained busy, starring in projects like Cyrano, She Came to Me and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In addition to Brothers, other 2024 credits for Dinklage include Netflix's Unfrosted, Tubi's original movie The Thicket and the upcoming big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

Brolin is also no stranger to big franchises, having famously starred as Thanos in the MCU, Cable in Deadpool 2 and Gurney in the Dune movies. Some of his other notable roles include his Oscar-nominated performance in Milk, his part in the Best Picture winner No Country for Old Men and, more recently, he's starred in the Prime Video original series Outer Range.

A strong supporting cast has also been put together for Brothers, including Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Jennifer Landon (Yellowstone), at least a cameo by Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei (as seen in the trailer), the late M. Emmett Walsh (Blade Runner) and eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close as Dinklage and Brolin's mother.

Brothers plot

Here is the official synopsis for Brothers, written by Macon Blair from a story by Etan Cohen (no, not one of the Coen Brothers):

"Brothers tells the story of a reformed criminal whose attempt at going straight is derailed when he reunites with his sanity-testing twin brother on a cross-country road trip for the score of a lifetime. Dodging bullets, the law and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other."

Brothers trailer

Watch the Brothers trailer right here for a preview of the insanity the comedy promises to deliver:

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Brothers director

Brothers is directed by Max Barbakow. This is only the third feature movie directed by Barbakow and the first since he made the critically acclaimed movie Palm Springs in 2020; his lone other credit is 2013's Mommy, I'm a Bastard.