Best soundbars: one-box speakers to enhance your TV viewing

You don’t need a crowded speaker set up to get awesome home cinema sound. Soundbars can do much the same job, providing much more clarity, bass and volume than your TV’s speakers. And unlike a room-filling surround sound system —with snaking cables doubling as tripwires — they do so by sitting discreetly under your TV.

They’re not too expensive either. While you can pay thousands for one, models start at around £100, and there are some very good ones around the budget end of the market.

One thing to note: they don’t immerse you quite like a true surround sound system, which involves placing speakers behind you. But most models offer virtual surround sound which does a very good estimation of the same thing. And if you’re anything like us, the space saved will be more than worth it.

Here are the best soundbars around.

1. JBL Bar Studio The best soundbar for most of us Specifications Streaming: Bluetooth Max power: 30W Connectivity: HDMI, Optical Dimensions: 15.49 x 85.34 x 19.81 cm Weight: 1.4kg Reasons to buy + Feature-rich + Meaty sound + Great value Reasons to avoid - Lacks musicality - Struggles when loud

This isn’t the cheapest soundbar available, but it’s far from the most expensive. It’s situated very much at the lower end of the price scale, and it delivers a surprising amount for such little outlay: connections are modern, as is the design, and the sound is full and round with plenty of bass. Ideal if you’re watching action movies or live sport.

The JBL Bar Studio is pretty small, measuring just 60cm long and 6cm tall, which means it will fit under most lounge TVs. Thanks to some clever processing, it does a good job of mimicking ‘true’ surround sound too, recreating the atmosphere of a cinema. You’ll just have to bring your own popcorn.

2. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar The ultimate soundbar, with the price tag to prove it Specifications Streaming: Bluetooth, Google Chromecast, wi-fi Max power: 250W Connectivity: HDMI Dimensions: 14 x 127 x 17cm Weight: 18.5kg Reasons to buy + Incredible sound + Immersive surround effect + A centrepiece Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Huge

If you can afford it, this is probably the ultimate soundbar. It has pretty much every bell and whistle going, including Dolby Atmos sound processing, auto-calibration, and four HDMI ports, so you can hook up all your AV gear at once. But it’s not for everyone – if the price doesn’t turn you off, its humongous size might. You’ll also need to position it correctly to really get the most out of it – it has upwards-firing speakers, so shouldn’t have anything placed on top of it.

But if you can, it’ll give you the best virtual surround sound from any soundbar going. Worth the effort, not to mention the considerable cost.

3. Roku Streambar On a budget? This is the best soundbar for you Specifications Streaming: Bluetooth, wi-fi Max power: 32W Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Optical Dimensions: 6 x 35.5 x 10.7cm Weight: 1.1kg Reasons to buy + Direct sound + Feature-rich + Loud Reasons to avoid - Lacks impact - Video streaming could be superfluous

The Streambar is actually two devices in one – as well as being a soundbar, it’s a Roku video streamer. That means it will turn almost any TV into a smart one, with all the usual apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. All you need is an HDMI port on your TV and a wi-fi connection.

But it’s also a pretty decent soundbar, especially considering the wallet-friendly price. It’s not as cinematic as a bigger, pricier model, but we wouldn’t expect it to be. The audio is direct, clear, and has plenty of detail. It also goes surprisingly loud for such a small device.

Anyone with a smart TV will find the video streaming skills superfluous. But at this price, we’re not complaining.

4. Sonos Beam Gen 2 Not just a great soundbar, a great multi-room speaker too Specifications Streaming: Wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2 Max power: Unknown Connectivity: HDMI, Optical Dimensions: 7 x 65 x 10cm Weight: 2.8kg Reasons to buy + Great Dolby Atmos + Welcoming sound + Multi-room smarts Reasons to avoid - Lacks some features - Could use more HDMI ports

Priced as a mid-market product, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers some top-drawer features, like Dolby Atmos, which is essentially virtual surround sound. And it does a great job of delivering truly immersive audio, whatever you’re watching.

Sonos is known for its home multi-room systems, and the Beam Gen 2 slots right into that ecosystem. So when you’re not using it for watching TV, it can act as a music speaker, streaming from a host of online music services or your home network. It can play the same as in other rooms, or you can control it independently.

Even if you don’t use that feature, this compact and impactful device is one of the best soundbars money can buy.

5. Sony HT-A7000 One of the most versatile soundbars around Specifications Streaming: Wi-fi, Chromecast, Bluetooth, Apple Airplay 2 Max power: 500W Connectivity: HDMI, Optical, USB, Ethernet Dimensions: 8 x 130 x 14 cm Weight: 8.7kg Reasons to buy + Solid bass + Superb Atmos + Lots of features Reasons to avoid - No equaliser controls - Not cheap

Sony makes phones, laptops, TVs, cameras and more, but it’s anything but a jack of all trades, master of none. Its soundbars are very good indeed, as this model proves.

Its many built-in speakers provide a broad soundstage that sounds brilliant from every seat in the room. And the built-in subwoofer adds plenty of low-end kick.

It supports pretty much every format going too, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, LPCM, hi-res wireless audio and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Don’t worry if that means nothing to you – basically it will make almost anything sound good. And its wireless smarts are unparalleled, supporting Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Spotify Connect. If your budget can stretch to it, you won’t be disappointed.