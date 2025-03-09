How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4: episode release schedule, TV channel and streaming options for the final season

The end is in sight for an award-winning comedy series: The Righteous Gemstones season 4 marks the final batch of episodes for this beloved series, and it'll come out on Sunday, March 9.

Created by Danny McBride, and starring him as well as Adam Devine, John Goodman and Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones is about a family of televangelists called the Gemstones.

Despite the profession, the Gemstones are the rough sort, with their greedy nature and wild temperaments getting in the way of the job.

After winning many awards, including Emmys, season 4 will mark the end of The Righteous Gemstones.

So here's how to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4, and we'll also mention how to watch past seasons too.



How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4 in the US

The US is the one country that'll offer The Righteous Gemstones on both cable and streaming. The first episode will land on Sunday, March 9, and subsequent ones will roll out weekly from then onwards, and that schedule is true for both watching options.

To see the show online, you'll need to sign up for the streaming service Max, formerly HBO Max. This subscription service costs $9.99 for its cheapest ad-supported plan, or $16.99 if you don't want to deal with commercials.

Max is also where you can watch the past three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones on demand.

Your other option is by watching on the HBO cable channel, with episodes airing at 10 pm ET/PT every Sunday.

HBO isn't available on live TV streaming services by default but several let you add it to their roster as a paid extra: Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV are all such cord-cutting services.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll have to endure a small delay on The Righteous Gemstones season 4... but don't worry, it's only for three days.

The first episode of TRG season 4 will air on Sky Comedy at 2 am on Wednesday, March 12, and new episodes will hit that same time slot weekly.

You can see the Sky Comedy TV channel by signing up for Sky TV with its cheapest plan, Sky Essential, costing £15. There are other plans that offer more content, and sometimes Sky TV deals or Sky free trials to make it easier to access.

If you (understandably) don't want to wake up at at 2am to see the show, know two things: 1) there are repeats at more sociable hours and 2) it'll also be added to the Sky TV library, to watch at your leisure.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4 in Australia

In Australia, The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will air on Binge, which is where the first three seasons are currently available to view.

The first episode will land on Monday, March 10, and new ones will drop weekly on Mondays.

Binge costs $10 for its cheapest plan but that offers low-res video streaming, and paying more for one of its higher-tier plans will give you more perks.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Righteous Gemstones, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!