NFL RedZone: price, signup, streaming options and what you need to know

NFL fans take their Sunday setup very seriously, with a popular feature being the NFL RedZone channel. This specialty channel has become a must-have for all die hard football fans so they can be sure they don’t miss any of the important moments from any game. But what is NFL RedZone and how do you get it?

There are a handful of ways for fans to watch the most popular sporting league in the US, including on your local Fox and CBS stations, streaming on services like Paramount Plus and specialty, NFL-focused services like NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Plus. NFL RedZone falls in the latter camp and has become a fan-favorite choice.

Here is what you need to know about NFL RedZone.

What is NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone is a specialty channel that gives viewers the ability to watch every touchdown and key play from the full slate of NFL Sunday games taking place between 1 pm ET and 8 pm ET. Scott Hanson hosts the channel’s seven consecutive hours of coverage. RedZone also features what it calls the "octobox," which showcases up to eight games at once.

Basically, if you aren’t satisfied watching just one NFL game, NFL RedZone is the thing for you.

How to sign up for NFL RedZone

There are a number of ways that football fans can sign up for and start watching NFL RedZone.

Cable TV providers including Cox, Dish, Verizon Fios, Optimum, Spectrum and Xfinity all offer NFL RedZone as an option for their traditional pay-TV subscriptions. If you’ve cut the cord and moved over to a live TV streaming service, you’re still in luck, as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also have the NFL RedZone available as an add-on channel to their lineups. You can sign up or add NFL RedZone directly through these services or through NFL.com (opens in new tab).

Fans can sign up for NFL RedZone through the NFL app on their mobile device as a standalone service, but that only allows them to watch NFL RedZone on that mobile device; no ability to stream or cast the channel on TV or other devices.

Note: NFL Sunday Ticket and DirecTV have their own NFL Red Zone offering that is available directly through those services, though it is different than the NFL Network’s NFL RedZone specialty channel.

How much does NFL RedZone cost?

Pricing for NFL RedZone varies a bit depending on which way you choose to watch it.

Signing up through the NFL app for the standalone service of NFL RedZone costs just $5 per month, but again is limited to viewing on a mobile device.

If you want to watch NFL RedZone on your TV, you’ll need to sign up through the service that you get live TV through (presuming it’s eligible). Here is a price breakdown for NFL RedZone on the live TV streaming services (all in addition to the standard monthly fees):

FuboTV: $10.99 per month with the Sports Plus add-on (only available if you subscribe to FuboTV Ultimate)

Hulu with Live TV: $9.99 per month with the Sports Add-on package

Sling TV: $11 per month with Sports Extra package (only works with Sling TV Blue or Blue/Orange combo)

YouTube TV: $11 per month with the Sports Add-on package

Prices vary to add NFL RedZone through traditional cable providers.

What devices support NFL RedZone?

NFL RedZone subscribers can watch on the following devices and TV services: