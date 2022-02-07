'Star Wars: A Droid Story': all you need to know about the new adventure for iconic robots C-3PO and R2-D2

Star Wars: A Droid Story is a Disney Plus special that will feature those robotic Star Wars icons R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Anthony Daniels is reprising his role as Star Wars legend C-3PO as he once again teams up with R2-D2 in Star Wars: A Droid Story, the latest offering from the franchise on Disney +. This time, as he ventures back to a galaxy far, far away, Anthony can ditch the bulky gold suit as the movie will be made using a combination of animation and visual effects.

We can look forward to seeing the friends guiding a new hero on a mission known only to them. And, as a spokesperson for Lucasfilm asked, “What could possibly go wrong?”

So here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: A Droid Story...

Unfortunately, there’s no release date given for Star Wars: A Droid Story yet by Disney+ and as a photo of Anthony Daniels in a motion capture suit (see above) was only posted on social media in January it seems we might have to wait a while before we see our favourite drone duo again.

'Star Wars: A Drone Story' plot

As always Disney+ is keeping details of the Star Wars: A Drone Story script tightly under wraps but we do know that the animated movie will see R2-D2 and C-3PO join a new Star Wars hero on a secret mission.

Is there a trailer?

No trailer for Star Wars: A Drone Story has yet been released by Disney Plus, but we'll update as soon as it arrives.

'Star Wars: A Drone Story' — a brief history of C-3P0

Iconic robot C-3PO. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The iconic C-3PO is a humanoid robot that first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy and has been in subsequent prequels and sequels. Played by Anthony Daniels, C-3PO was built by Anakin Skywalker and was designed to assist in etiquette, customs, and translation.

Back in 1976, when he first started in the role, Anthony Daniels would be fully enclosed in the 60lb metal exoskeleton costume and was completely dependent on the crew while filming in the sweltering Tunisian sun. C-3PO has appeared in 11 of the 12 Star Wars movies so far. He was also one of the protagonists in the animation Droids. Anthony Daniels also voiced the character in the 2018 movie Ralph Breaks the Internet. “He’s a slightly prim, over-educated, over-didactic, preachy character who has got this tremendous vulnerability, which is kind of why we like him, who has no sense of humor because that makes him ridiculous,” Anthony Daniels has said of his famous robot character.

Anthony Daniels first started filming 'Star Wars' in C-3PO costume in 1976. (Image credit: Getty)

A brief history of R2-D2

R2-D2 in the original 'Star Wars: A New Hope' movie. (Image credit: Alamy)

Robot R2-D2 was played by Kenny Baker in the three original Star Wars films. However, after that Baker’s role was reduced as the character was portrayed mainly by radio-controlled props and CGI models.

Jimmy Vee also took over the role in some of the later films, with R2-D2 featuring in 11 out of the 12 movies. Later the character was taken over by puppeteers and the vocal effects were created by a sound designer. R2-D2 is an adventurous, brave droid who has had a number of masters during his lifetime.

Kenny Baker, who died in 2016, admitted that he and C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels never got on. "We never really hit it off," he said. "Fans assume we must be best buddies and are always disappointed when they find out we’re not."