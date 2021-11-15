‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Trailer, release date and everything we know about the Beatles docuseries

The Fab Four are back together in a brand new docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which is one of the more anticipated titles that is coming up for viewers.

The Beatles remain relevant more than half a century after they stopped playing together, as one of the most influential and popular bands ever and with fans of all ages. One of those fans is Peter Jackson, who has put together The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part docuseries that will offer plenty of never-before-seen footage of the band.

This is just one of the many examples of fantastic music-based content that has already come out this year or is set to over the last month and a half of 2021. Already we’ve had a new documentary on Paul McCartney on Hulu, McCartney 3, 2, 1; recently there was the Adele One Night Only concert (now streaming on Paramount Plus, while U.K. viewers have their own Audience with Adele coming up); and a special broadcast of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s final concert together on Nov. 28, along with additional related content.

For all The Beatles fans out there, here is everything that you need to know about The Beatles: Get Back, from when it will be available, where you can watch it and what you can expect to see in the series.

The return of The Beatles comes to music fans the world over from Nov. 25-27. For U.S. audiences, that means they’ll be able to enjoy the three, two-hour a piece episodes in between their Thanksgiving dinners, Black Friday shopping and whatever else they may be up to that holiday weekend.

How to watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’?

You know the when, but what’s the how? The Beatles: Get Back is a Disney Plus exclusive docuseries, so if you want to watch it you’re going to have to be a subscriber to the streaming service.

Disney Plus is available for consumers to sign up for at $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a full year commitment. With that you get access to Disney Plus original series and movies like Loki, Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, Luca and more, as well as a trove of classic Disney and 20th Century Fox classics.

Another option is the Disney Plus Bundle, which combines Disney Plus with the ESPN Plus and Hulu streaming services for a single monthly fee of $13.99.

What is the plot of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’?

Some viewers may recognize the footage shown in The Beatles: Get Back as being originally from the 1970 documentary Let It Be. However, this new docuseries goes much further than that originally 80 minute film.

Director Peter Jackson was the first person to be given access to more than 60 hours of unseen footage and 150 hours of audio from the three week recording sessions that The Beatles held in January 1969 where they worked to write 14 songs for what would be their first live performance in more than two years (also their last concert as a group), which would then make up the albums Abbey Road and Let It Be.

Is there a trailer for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’?

There most certainly is. Disney Plus dropped a trailer for The Beatles: Get Back in October that shows off a bit of the footage fans will see. Specifically, the trailer features many of the lighter moments that the band had together during these sessions, but also hinting at the future break-up that was right around the corner. Watch the trailer below.

You can also learn more about the process of making the documentary and what’s in store from a special 60 Minutes segment on it that aired Nov. 14. A brief clip from that segment is available to watch on YouTube; the full 60 Minutes episode featuring the full interview is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Director Peter Jackson

In case you were wondering, Peter Jackson is the Peter Jackson who made The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, as well as King Kong, Heavenly Creatures and many more films. The Oscar-winning director has been getting more into documentary work in recent years, most notably with his epic and fantastic World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old.

It should also be noted that Jackson isn’t the only big name attached to the project, as all living members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Yoko Ono Lennon, served as executive producers for the documentary.