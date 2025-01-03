Shifting Gears: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Tim Allen comedy

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings are back in a multi-camera comedy with Shifting Gears. The ABC sitcom is the story of an estranged daughter who returns to live with her father after 15 years, seeking a place to stay with her kids while she figures out her life.

Fronted by an all-star cast, Shifting Gears features a reunion between Allen and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, who starred together in 1999's Galaxy Quest. Mitchell also starred with recurring star Jenna Elfman in Fear the Walking Dead.

Here's everything we know about Shifting Gears.

Shifting Gears premieres Wednesday, January 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

Shifting Gears premise

Here's the official synopsis of Shifting Gears from ABC:

"Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

"Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo. Pasquin also directed the pilot episode. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully are executive producers on the pilot episode. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios."

Shifting Gears cast

Shifting Gears features an all-star cast fronted by Tim Allen (Home Improvement, Last Man Standing) as Matt, Kat Dennings (Dollface, Two Broke Girls) as Matt's daughter Riley, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell (Fear the Walking Dead, NCIS: New Orleans) as Ed, Seann Williams Scott (Jackpot, Wrath of Becky) as Gabriel, Barrett Margolis as Georgia and Maxwell Simkins (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Carter.

Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg) will have a recurring role as Eve Drake.

Shifting Gears trailer

If you want to get a good sense of what Shifting Gears is about, check out the hilarious trailer below.