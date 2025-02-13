How to watch Yellowjackets season 3: episode release schedule, TV air date, streaming options and more

It's been a two-year wait and now Yellowjackets season 2 is here, ready to carry on the story of the airplane crash survivors. It hits screens on Friday, February 14, or later depending on how you like to watch.

Yellowjackets is about a girl's football team who get stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, and have to go to desperate measures to survive. We also follow them 25 years after their trauma as they have to deal with the blowback from the events.

The plot of the third season has largely been kept under wraps, but it'll introduce new survivors as well as developments for the cast both in Canada and in the present day.

If you want to see the new episodes, here's how to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online or on TV.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 in the US

You can watch Yellowjackets season 3 in the US on streaming or on cable, but the former will let you watch first.

Episodes of the new season of Yellowjackets will be available to watch on Paramount Plus for subscribers to the higher tier, Paramount Plus with Showtime. This costs $12.99 per month and doesn't make you watch commercials.

This streaming platform is also where the first two seasons of Yellowjackets are, waiting for you to watch them if you haven't already.



The first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 will air on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, February 14, and the rest of the episodes will land one-per-week from then on. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, February 14

Episode 1 — Friday, February 14

Episode 1 — Friday, February 21

Episode 1 — Friday, February 28

Episode 1 — Friday, March 7

Episode 1 — Friday, March 14

Episode 1 — Friday, March 21

Episode 1 — Friday, March 28

Episode 1 — Friday, April 4

Episode 1 — Friday, April 11

Alternatively, you can watch Yellowjackets season 3 on the cable channel Showtime, however you'll have to wait two extra days. The episodes will follow the same release schedule as on streaming but on Sundays, so from Sunday, February 16 onwards.

Some cable plans offer Showtime, as it's a premium cable channel. A few live TV streaming services offer it as part of add-on packs, if you've cut the cord: DirecTV and YouTube TV both do.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 in the UK or Australia

If you live in the UK or Australia, you can't watch Yellowjackets season 3 on TV, and your only route to catching all of the episodes is by signing up for Paramount Plus.

In the UK, Paramount Plus starts at £4.99 for its cheapest tier, but this is the ad-supported one, and £7.99 will let you watch without adverts. There are also annual options.

In Australia there's only one tier. It'll cost you $6.99 per month and there are no adverts.

On either of these plans, Yellowjackets season 3 will arrive on Tuesday, February 14 with two episodes and new ones will arrive weekly. Here's the full release schedule:

If you want to watch the first two seasons of Yellowjackets, Paramount Plus is also the place to do so.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 everywhere else

