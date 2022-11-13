Meet the Yellowstone season 5 cast: who’s who in the TV western

While the beautiful Montana landscapes are a key calling card of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone, so is the ensemble that brings this neo-western to life. With a new season, we're here to help you catch up with who’s who in the Yellowstone season 5 cast.

Most of the familiar faces are back at the Yellowstone ranch, from the Dutton family trying to protect it and their trusted crew of cowboys to many of their biggest rivals trying to claim the land for themselves. Plus, a number of new faces have arrived in Montana looking to throw their hat into the skirmish.

Let’s take a look at the Yellowstone season 5 cast.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

The head of the Dutton family, John Dutton cares about one thing above everything else, protecting the ranch that his family has called home for more than a century. This is why in Yellowstone season 5 he becomes governor of Montana, to use that power to protect the Yellowstone against anyone who threatens it.

Playing John Dutton is Kevin Costner, who is no stranger to westerns, including Open Range and one of his most famous roles, Dances With Wolves. Some of his other big time roles were in Bull Durham, Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard.

There’s also a young John Dutton who appears in flashbacks on the show, portrayed by Josh Lucas (Glory Road, Ford vs Ferrari).

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Beth Dutton is a ruthless businesswoman who takes joy in making moves to bring their enemies down. The only people she shows her vulnerable side to are her father, who she is fiercely loyal to despite not having the same love for the ranch, and her (as of season 4) husband, Rip Wheeler.

Kelly Reilly comes to the western from England. While Beth Dutton has become her most recognizable role, she has appeared in a number of big movies, including Pride & Prejudice, Flight and Sherlock Holmes.

Kylie Rogers (Cheaper by the Dozen, Home Before Dark) plays the young Beth Dutton in flashbacks in season 5.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Like his wife Beth, Rip Wheeler is a loyal and trusted ally to John Dutton. Rip first came to the Yellowstone as a boy after losing his family and oversees just about everything on the ranch, both legal and illegal.

Acting in Hollywood since the early 90s, Cole Hauser has been seen in projects including School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting and Rogue.

The younger version of Rip also appears in flashbacks this season, played by Kyle Red Silverstein (Grey's Anatomy, Blended).

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

The adopted son of John Dutton, Jamie is the black sheep of the family. When he learns his true parentage, Jamie breaks away from the Duttons and tries to strike it on his own. But he is ultimately brought back into the fold and put underneath Beth's thumb. He helps John as Montana's Attorney General, but he does see potential legal issues with how they try to protect the ranch.

Many movie fans first got to see Wes Bentley in American Beauty. Since then he has appeared in the likes of The Hunger Games, Interstellar and American Horror Story.

Luke Grimes as Kacee Dutton

Luke Grimes in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

The youngest of the Dutton kids, Kacee tries to balance helping his father and doing what is best for his own family. He works as Montana’s Livestock Commissioner, but he does not deal directly with his dad's political workings. At the end of season 4, Kacee took part in a Native American ritual that gave him a vision where he said he saw "the end of us."

Outside of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes is best known for the Fifty Shades franchise, American Sniper and Brothers & Sisters.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Kelsey Asbille in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Monica Dutton is Kacee’s wife. She is Native American and has a difficult time knowing where she fits in the Dutton family, as that relationship has been pivotal throughout the series. Despite some struggles, she and Kacee have remained committed to each other.

Kelsey Asbille’s credits include Wind River, Fargo and Teen Wolf.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Tate Dutton is the son of Kacee and Monica. As he has grown throughout the show, he has begun to understand some of the more complicated relationships in the Dutton family.

Yellowstone was Brecken Merrill’s breakout role. His only other credit to date was a two episode arc on This Is Us.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Thomas Rainwater has been trying to reclaim the land that makes up the Yellowstone Ranch for his indigenous people since the very beginning of the series, which puts him and John Dutton mostly at odds. However, as outside parties enter the picture, there is at times an uneasy alliance between Rainwater and Dutton.

Gil Birmingham has been having a good run recently, starring in Under the Banner of Heaven and Pieces of Her in 2022. He is also known for Wind River, Hell or High Water and the Twilight franchise.

Finn Little as Carter

Finn Little in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Carter is a young ranch hand at Yellowstone, brought there are unofficially adopted by Beth and Rip. He is still learning the life of a cowboy.

Some of Finn Little’s previous credits include Reckoning and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The Cowboys

Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Denim Richards, Jeam Ream and Ryan Bingham in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

There are a number of other ranch hands at Yellowstone that we have gotten to know over the series, that includes Forrie J. Smith (Tombstone) as Rip's second in command Lloyd, Denim Richards (Good Trouble) as Colby, Ian Bohen (Superman & Lois) as Ryan, Ryan Bingham (Crazy Heart) as Walker, Jen Landon (Animal Kingdom) as Teeter and Jake Ream as Jake.

Wendy Moniz as Lynelle Perry

Wendy Moniz (Image credit: FayesVision/WENN.com)

Lynelle Perry was the governor of Montana in Yellowstone's first four seasons, but in season 5 is elected to the US Senate. She and John have an on-and-off relationship.

Wendy Moniz is known for roles on TV shows The Guardian, House of Cards and FBI: Most Wanted.

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Jefferson White Yellowstone 6666 (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone fans watched Jimmy Hurdstrom grow from a screw up to a real cowboy over the first four seasons, with him being allowed to leave the ranch to go work in Texas. We don’t know how much we’ll see of Jimmy in season 5, but he is listed as part of the official cast.

Previous roles for Jefferson White include How to Get Away with Murder and Blindspot.

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner

Jacki Weaver in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Caroline Warner is the head of Market Equities, the corporation looking to build an airport and large development on land that would impact the Duttons home, making her a big enemy. After being stifled last season, she’s ready to take the gloves off in season 5.

Jacki Weaver is an Oscar-nominated actress for Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook. Some of her other well known roles include The Disaster Artist and Stoker.

Other Yellowstone cast members

Other returning members of the Yellowstone cast include Mo Brings Plenty (The Revenant, The Good Lord Bird) as Rainwater’s righthand man Mo and Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World, The Alienist) as Angela Blue Thunder.

New to the Yellowstone cast this season are Dawn Olivieri (1883, House of Lies) as Sarah Atwood, a fixer who comes to assist Caroline Warner, Lilly Kay (Your Honor, Chambers) as Clara Brewer, a new assistant to the Duttons, and country star Lainey Wilson as a singer, Abby.

Watch Yellowstone season 5 starting November 13, with new episodes every Sunday on Paramount Network in the US; Paramount Plus in the UK.