Yellowstone season 5: who is Sarah Atwood?

It's nice to be back in Montana with the Duttons and the rest of the gang on the Yellowstone ranch. While many of the Yellowstone season 5 cast we've seen so far are familiar faces, there is one new character who made quite the impression in the first two episodes of the season — Sarah Atwood.

Many have arrived in Montana trying to take the Duttons down and claim the land on and around Yellowstone before, and thus far all without any luck. Sarah Atwood seems to be the latest opponent to the Duttons' way of life, but there are a few things that seem poised to make her an intriguing antagonist for the family.

Let’s learn a little bit more about Sarah Atwood and who plays her.

Who is Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone season 5?

In the opening moments of the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is elected governor of Montana and he looks miserable, not happy he is going to be spending the next four years in politics when all he wants to do is protect his ranch. However, he isn't the most upset person on election night. That title instead may go to Market Equities' Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver).

After promising to destroy the Duttons at the end of season 4, the election of John Dutton sees her raging about her enemy becoming more powerful than ever and certain he is going to kill the state funding for their development project immediately.

But she's not done fighting just yet. Instead, she tells her colleague to bring in Sarah Atwood. This surprises him a bit, to which Caroline says that it's time to take the gloves off with the Duttons.

Jacki Weaver in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

We don’t officially meet Atwood until Yellowstone season 5 episode 2, but she quickly establishes herself as a confident operator who is not going to back down from the Duttons, or anyone for that matter.

Immediately as she gets off the plane she seems to recognize the potential in Montana, noticing multiple private planes arriving and departing. Asking if there is some event going on, someone tells her it's just a typical Tuesday.

When she arrives at Market Equities, she shows both her awareness and confidence when a staffer ogles her. She dresses him down for doing so but then says that she's not mad he looked, but that he didn’t have the guts to make a move. When he tries, she shakes him off saying he missed his chance.

While watching the press conference with Caroline when John officially cancels their funding, Atwood immediately spots Jamie (Wes Bentley) as a potential weak link in the Dutton family and the person she is going to go after first.

Atwood comes into the series like a freight train and is actually very reminiscent of Beth (Kelly Reilly) with her bluntness, confidence, business acumen and overall attitude. What kind of trouble she'll cause now that she's involved in this war between the Duttons and just about everyone else is anybody's guess at the moment.

Who plays Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone?

Sarah Atwood is portrayed by Dawn Olivieri. This is actually not the first time that Olivieri has found herself in the world of Yellowstone, as she appeared in the first two episodes of the prequel series 1883 as Claire Dutton. The characters were quite different, however, as Claire Dutton was a strict mother who did not make it long in the journey out west with the rest of the Dutton family. Atwood appears to be on the other end of the spectrum — a relentlessly independent woman who relishes in getting in a fight and pushing her enemy's buttons.

Some of Olivieri’s other notable roles include SEAL Team, Den of Thieves, Bright, House of Lies, Lucifer, The Last Witch Hunter and Heroes.

Yellowstone season 5 releases new episodes on Sundays on Paramount Network in the US and on Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.