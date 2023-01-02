The music of Yellowstone season 5 has been one of its most defining characteristics, as songs from Shane Smith and the Saints, Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan and more have been featured prominently. So, it should be no surprise that the midseason finale of Yellowstone season 5 had a couple more tunes for fans to enjoy.

As far as what songs were featured in Yellowstone season 5 episode 8, "A Knife and No Coin," they come from someone we've heard a good bit of this season, as well as one of the Yellowstone cast members showing off a hidden musical talent.

Let's listen to and learn some more about the songs in this episode of Yellowstone.

What songs are in Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

The first song we get in the episode accompanies Jimmy (Jefferson White) as he is working on the 6666 ranch. This is the first time we've seen Jimmy in Yellowstone season 5 (though with the Yellowstone cowboys on their way down to Texas, presumably not the last), but it is not the first time we've heard the musician behind the song that plays over his sequence.

The song is called "Tishomingo" and is from Zach Bryan's album American Heartbreak. This is the third time that Bryan's music has been featured in Yellowstone season 5. Previously his song "The Good I'll Do" was played in Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 and then in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 Bryan actually had a cameo as he and his band played a couple of their songs at the county fair, including "Motorcycle Drive" and "Summertime Blues." So it's fitting that he helps close out the first half of the season that he has already been a big part of.

You can listen to "Tishomingo" directly below. And if you want to find out more info on Zach Bryan, including future tour dates, check out his website (opens in new tab).

The other song prominently featured in the episode, heard as the cattle are being loaded up at the Yellowstone, is from none other than Kayce Dutton himself, Luke Grimes. "No Horse to Ride" is the debut song from the actor, with more on the way. A debut album is in the works and People.com (opens in new tab) reports that he is going to perform at 2023's Stagecoach Festival and the Under the Big Sky Festival.

This isn't a whim for Grimes, as he was a part of a country music band when he was getting going in his acting career and, in an official press release for his song, described music as "a first love."

Listen to Grimes' "No Horse to Ride"right here.

Yellowstone season 5 returns with all new episodes (and perhaps some more music) in summer 2023.