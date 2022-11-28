What is the song in Yellowstone season 5 episode 4?

While Yellowstone fans are certainly enjoying the usual drama from the TV western, Yellowstone season 5 has been giving us more than that — it's quickly becoming a source for new songs to get stuck into your head.

After Yellowstone season 5 episode 1 featured Shane Smith and the Saints in the actual episode singing a few of their songs and episode 3 saw the return of country music star Lainey Wilson singing in her role as Abby, episode 4 featured a montage of Rip and the cowboys helping another rancher herd and brand his cattle with a soulful melody playing over it all. It's definitely a catchy tune.

If you're a fan of the artist you likely recognized it right away, so kudos for you. But for the rest of us who may have been hearing the song for the first time, here is what it was and who it was by.

What was the song in Yellowstone season 5 episode 4?

The song playing over the montage toward the end of the episode was Zach Bryan's "The Good I’ll Do." The song comes from Bryan's album American Heartbreak (opens in new tab), which was released in May 2022. You can listen to the full version of "The Good I’ll Do" right here.

American Heartbreak is Bryan's third studio album, following 2019's DeAnn and 2020's Elisabeth. American Heartbreak is by far his most successful album to date, with its highest rankings on the music charts coming it at No. 5 overall on the Billboard Top 200 chart, it also became most-streamed country album in a single day in 2022 (opens in new tab).

You can tell that Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone team are fans, because they actually went with a deep dive to pick "The Good I’ll Do," as the song has not yet cracked the Billboard Hot 100 rankings. Perhaps after being featured on Yellowstone people will start playing it some more.

Who is Zach Bryan?

Zach Bryan is an emerging musician after serving in the US Navy for seven years who was honorably discharged. His website describes him as a singer with a "raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone."

Bryan is set to go on tour in 2023. If you want to find out information about this upcoming tour dates or sample more of his music, check out his website, zachbryan.com (opens in new tab).

Yellowstone season 5 airs Sundays on Paramount Network in the US and on Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.