The first half of Yellowstone season 5 could almost qualify as a concert series with all of the musical performances it has featured, with another country star and their band getting the spotlight. The band in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7, "The Dream Is Not Me," actually has already been featured in this season, but there were also a pair of songs played during the episode from some artists we have not heard before on the show.

Already in Yellowstone season 5, we have heard the music of Shane Smith and the Saints, Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham (as well as seen them all perform). Maybe with all of these musical performances, Yellowstone is hoping it can qualify for the musical category in TV for next year's Golden Globes. Either way, it's been a fun component to go along with this latest season.

Without further ado, let's identify who the band was and the other couple of songs that were heard in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7.

Who was the band in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

The headlining musical act, if you will, in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 was the band that was performing at the fair the Duttons and the Yellowstone cowboys go to at the end of the episode. The musician performing had already been featured in the season, this time was just in person — Zach Bryan.

Bryan's song "The Good I'll Do" was featured during a sequence in Yellowstone season 5 episode 4, but in episode 7 he gets to appear in person as the entertainment at the fair. During the extended sequence, he and his band play two songs. The first is "Motorcycle Drive" and the second is "Summertime Blues." Watch the music video for both songs directly below:

Both songs are from Bryan's album Summertime Blues, which was released in summer 2022, and charted on multiple Billboard charts, including Top Country Albums (debuted at No. 7), Top Americana/Folk Albums (debuted at No. 2), Top Rock Albums (debuted at No. 4) and Top Rock & Alternative Albums (debuted at No. 4).

As we mentioned previously, Bryan is a US Navy veteran who is known for his "raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone." To find out info on upcoming tour dates and more, visit his website, zachbryan.com (opens in new tab).

What songs are in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

Aside from the pair of songs that Zach Bryan performs in Yellowstone season 5 episode 7, two more were played as the cowboys got to work.

The first was "Mountain Song" by Flatland Calvary, which played in an early scene that saw the cowboys get up early and get ready to wrangle the cattle for some more branding. Watch the song below and find out more about Flatland Calvary, including tour dates and more, on their website, flatlandcalvary.com (opens in new tab).

Later in the episode, when some branding is actually being done (and summer reluctantly tries to help), we get a more up-tempo song choice in the form of L.A. Edwards' "Let It Out." Listen to that song right here and then check out more about L.A. Edwards on his website (opens in new tab).

Yellowstone season 5 episodes air on Paramount Network in the US, Paramount Plus in the UK.