National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

It’s a whole new world as a group of young people discover the many secrets hidden in plain sight in National Treasure: Edge of History. The new Disney Plus series brings the National Treasure franchise back to life with a new cast and some familiar faces.

In 2004, the first National Treasure movie starred Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel. The movie was a huge box office success that inspired a sequel in 2007. There were plans for another movie, but those plans were placed on hold. Until now.

With National Treasure: Edge of History, the franchise gets a burst of new energy as 22-year-old dreamer Jess discovers that there are secrets linking her family to a hidden treasure. While she’s looking for answers, the bad guys are looking for the gold and they won’t stop until they get what they want.

Here’s everything you need to know about National Treasure: Edge of History.

The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 drop on Disney Plus on December 14 in the US and the UK. After that, new episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.

There are 10 episodes in the first season.

Who is in the National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 cast?

There are a few familiar faces in the National Treasure: Edge of History series. Justin Bartha (The Hangover) reprises his role as Riley Poole, who was originally Nicholas Cage’s trusted friend and sidekick. Harvey Keitel's Peter Sadusky also returns and based on the trailer looks like he'll fill in for Cage as the keeper of secrets.

Lisette Olivera is now leading the adventure as Jess. Olivera is a Los Angeles native whose credits include a recurring role on the TV show Total Eclipse.

There is currently no plan for Cage to return to the role of Benjamin Franklin Gates, but Bruckheimer has said over the years that a script for a third movie exists and could be developed when Cage has time in his schedule. That said, it’s entirely possible that National Treasure: Edge of History could steal a page from Marvel and Star Wars and sneak in a surprise cameo at some point.

Here is a list of National Treasure: Edge of History cast members:

Lisette Olivera as Jess

Catherine Zeta Jones (Wednesday) as Billie

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky

Antonio Cipriano as Oren

Zuri Reed as Tasha

Jake Austin Walker as Liam

Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross

What is National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 about?

Here’s the series synopsis from Disney Plus:

"The Disney Plus Original series, National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure."

Is there a trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History season 1?

Not only is there a trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, there’s also a featurette that provides some background on the characters and their mission.

How to watch National Treasure: Edge of History season 1?

National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 airs exclusively on Disney Plus . The first two episodes launch on December 14 in the US and the UK, with subsequent episodes airing Wednesdays.