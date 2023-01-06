Wednesday season 2 officially gets snapped up at Netflix

Get your dance shoes ready because Netflix has officially snapped its fingers for Wednesday season 2. To the delight of fans all over the world, the continuing saga of sleuthing Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) will continue.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed their excitement about Wednesday season 2 in a statement.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," they said. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season 2. We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

Details about the show's second season are pretty scarce at this early juncture, but Gough told THR (opens in new tab)that he sees the second season focusing on the relationships Wednesday developed in the first season.

"For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers) really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we're excited to explore now that Wednesday's dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what's that gonna look like?”

Gough also talked about exploring Wednesday's relationship with her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), now that Wednesday's powers have manifested.

The Tim Burton creation has been racking up wins since its November 2022 release, quickly becoming the third most-popular series for Netflix, coming in behind the fourth season of their stalwart Stranger Things and the runaway hit Squid Game. Ortega's dance sequence garnered tens of millions of views and inspired everything from a Lady Gaga interpretation (opens in new tab) of the dance to a Russian figure skater bringing the dance to life (opens in new tab) on the ice. The Wednesday Addams hashtag has over 22 billion views on TikTok.

While news of the renewal might not seem surprising, fans were concerned that Netflix hadn’t made an immediate announcement about the show's fate. Given the show's success it seemed like renewing it would be an obvious move, but Netflix has been moving cautiously lately. The streaming giant recently cancelled crowd-pleasers 1899 and Warrior Nun, and it took months for a renewal to be handed to their other big hit of the year, The Sandman , despite the Neil Gaiman series' strong showing.

The first season of Wednesday is available now on Netflix.