'Squid Game' continues to break huge records for Netflix

Squid Game has taken the world by storm, recently becoming the most popular Netflix series to date ahead of other huge programmes like Sex Education and Bridgerton.

The last milestone for the South Korean series was 111 million households, and Netflix has confirmed that number has risen to 142 million.

Netflix told Deadline: "A mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game's popularity is truly amazing."

In the nine-part series, 456 desperate South Korean citizens compete in a series of deadly challenges inspired by children's playground games such as Red Light, Green Light and the titular game Squid Game which is popular in South Korea. By winning these games, they hope to walk away with a massive cash prize.

'Squid Game' has become a worldwide phenomenon. (Image credit: Netflix)

With many of the players in debt, broke or otherwise desperate for the money, it soon becomes clear that they'll stop at nothing to get their hands on the cash. It's a violent, emotional, and gripping series, and the response has been huge.

The lead character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) becomes Player 456 and ends up having to navigate these brutal challenges, hoping to win the money to clear his debts, improve his life and make amends with his daughter.

It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made.It took just 17 days and 111M global fans for it to become our biggest series launch ever.October 13, 2021 See more

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the global reception to Squid Game and said: "Of course, I'm exhilarated about the success.

"And I'm dumbfounded that this could actually happen to a director like me. It's been a really complex experience that I've had – emotionally and memory-wise – after the success of Squid Game."

He added: "I initially thought of this piece at a time when I was really struggling – I would say it was the lowest point in my life. And all of Squid Game was written back then. A lot of hardship is ingrained in this show – but then it became a blockbuster worldwide success."

So far a second season hasn't been confirmed, but if one did happen, there's a chance that it could focus on Player 001 Oh Il-Nam (Yeong-su Oh) who ends up becoming an integral part of the story.