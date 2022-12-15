After Warrior Nun canceled, fans look to cancel Netflix

Fans of Warrior Nun were unsurprisingly not thrilled when Netflix opted to cancel the action fantasy series following the most recent season. So much so, that it looks like many were ready to cancel Netflix right back. VPNoverview.com (opens in new tab) complied Google Trends data and found that searches for "cancel Netflix" shot up 745% not too long after Netflix officially pulled the plug on Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun season 2 was released on Netflix on November 10, continuing the story of Ava (Alba Baptista), a demon-hunting nun with a unique set of special abilities. The second season earned a 99% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

However, as reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), Netflix has opted not to renew Warrior Nun for season 3, despite fans' pleas. Deadline notes that the show spent just three weeks in Netflix's Top 10 most-watched English-language series list, never peaking above No. 5; though the entertainment news publication did acknowledge there is a passionate fanbase for the show.

Series creator Simon Barry shared his reaction to the news on Twitter.

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun - my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYmDecember 13, 2022 See more

It was after the news broke and Barry's tweet that search volume for "cancel Netflix" rose so sharply. In addition, #savewarriornun was one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

Now, what impact this is ultimately going to have on Netflix is to be determined; the streaming service releases its subscriber numbers at most once a quarter. However, the fan outcry following Netflix canceling a show despite having a strong base of support among fans has been a trend for a while now. Recent examples have included The Midnight Club, Archive 81, Raising Dion and First Kill.

This also comes as Netflix is having a tough year, at least by its standards, as it announced a dip in subscribers and introduced an ad-supported subscription, Netflix with Ads, even though in the past it appeared adamantly against the service featuring ads.

Even so, Netflix maintains the largest subscriber base of any video streaming service worldwide, with immensely popular shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, Bridgerton and, taking the streaming service by storm, Wednesday.

As far as Warrior Nun goes, it seems like a long shot that Netflix would reverse its decision and any hints that another streaming service may pick it up have not materialized as of yet. In the meantime, you can watch both seasons of Warrior Nun on Netflix.