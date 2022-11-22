Desperate Warrior Nun fans pray for season 3

TV fans are desperate for Warrior Nun season 3, with many hopeful that the popular fantasy series will be renewed for another round especially as the second season left us with a few questions

Recently, season 2 aired on Netflix after a 2-year hiatus, and fans everywhere were very excited to catch up with the Order of the Cruciform Sword, especially after the season 1 cliffhanger.

When we returned to the Warrior Nun universe, Ava (Alba Baptista) was tasked with the difficult challenge of taking down Adriel once and for all, following the shocking revelation that he was actually a demon and not an angel as originally assumed.

During the Warrior Nun season 2 finale, there were plenty of emotional moments as Ava was able to defeat Adriel, but she ended up severely injuring herself in the process, forcing her to make a tough decision.

Things heated up between Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) too, with the two finally sharing a kiss, but fans were heartbroken as the former was forced to go through to the other realm in order to heal, meaning the duo was separated... for now at least!

The ending of season 2 saw Beatrice leaving the Order as she found herself doubting her religion and commitment to God, and Ava's ordeal had taken its toll on her. So it's time for her to do some healing before she can think about returning.

With the door well and truly open for Warrior Nun season 3, fans have taken to Twitter to call for a renewal, hoping they'll see more from the series and get some all-important answers. Will Beatrice and Ava be reunited? We sure hope so!

Please #RenewWarriorNun 🥺 we need season 3 #WarriorNun 🥺 pic.twitter.com/520bSBD2bSNovember 22, 2022 See more

Hey @netflix, don’t sleep on #WarriorNun. Renew for a season 3. You won’t be disappointed ⚔️November 22, 2022 See more

@netflix I AM BEGGING for a season 3 of warrior nun PLEASE #WarriorNun #WarriorNunS3 #RenewWarriorNunNovember 22, 2022 See more

YEAH @netflix GIVE US SEASON 3 OF #WarriorNun!! #RenewWarriorNun #WarriorNun2 #WarriorNunS3 https://t.co/ozFmSWO2n7November 22, 2022 See more

STREAM WARRIOR NUN #WarriorNun Renew Season 3 https://t.co/BmWQI8k3t1November 21, 2022 See more

So far there's been no official word on Warrior Nun season 3, but the second one made it into the top 10 TV programmes worldwide on Netflix alongside other titles like The Crown season 6 and Love is Blind season 3, with the fandom very active on social media talking about the new season and their favorite moments.

Fingers crossed we'll be seeing Warrior Nun season 3 but until then, the first two are available to stream in full on Netflix.