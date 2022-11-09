Warrior Nun season 1 ending explained: what happened in the finale?

Warrior Nun season 1 introduces us to Ava, who was once your average 19-year-old girl until she wakes up in a morgue to find out she has superpowers and is the "Chosen One" for The Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Ava was forced to become the next Warrior Nun following the death of her predecessor, Sister Shannon after the other nuns extract a holy object from her: Adriel's Halo.

It was hidden within Ava's corpse, which caused her to be resurrected into the new form that we see throughout season 1, complete with superpowers and a whole host of new responsibilities.

Naturally, it's quite the bombshell for Ava, who soon finds herself at the center of the top-secret Catholic military organization, working alongside Warrior Sisters who don't have superpowers like she does but still fight by her side against evil.

With this newfound fate thrust upon her, Ava has to learn to adapt to the ways of the Order, dealing with jealousy from other members as well as external threats, which build up to a dramatic finale.

But what actually happened at the end of Warrior Nun and how does this set things up for the second season? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

Warrior Nun season 1 ending explained: Who was Adriel?

Adriel was revealed to have a dark secret. (Image credit: Netflix)

Throughout Warrior Nun season 1, we learn about Adriel who, according to legend, was an angel who came down from heaven to heal a dying soldier named Areala. He took his halo and placed it into the chest of the dying woman, healing her of her wounds and granting her supernatural abilities, much like what happened to Ava.

Areala was the first Warrior Nun and since then, the halo has been passed down to other women, who have been chosen to serve under the Order. It is widelt believed

But in the dramatic final episode, we learn that everything we thought we knew about Adriel was a lie. He claims that the Areala actually stole his "gift" from him, and Ava must now give the halo back to him so he can escape his prison, and for a moment Ava considers giving the halo back which will prevent the Warrior Nun lineage.

Ava's tempted by his proposition so that no more women will have to sacrifice themselves and die, but after she touches Adriel, she has a vision which reveals who he really is, shocking Ava and the other nuns.

Through the first Warrior Nun's eyes, Ava sees Adriel emerge from a demonic portal, making it clear that he is a demon who has been disguising himself as an angel, even convincing people to pledge allegiance to him.

How did Sister Shannon actually die?

Sister Shannon was the Warrior Nun before Ava's arrival. (Image credit: Netflix)

Following this shocking revelation, the nuns learn that Adriel had something to do with Shannon's death although he wasn't directly responsible and the nuns are faced with a second betrayal.

Father Vincent, leader of The Order of the Cruciform Sword, reveals that he was the one who wanted Shannon dead, and he is a servant of Adriel. By bringing in Ava as an inexperienced Warrior Nun, he hoped he could overpower her and set Adriel free, and he's been orchestrating the events of season 1.

After being dealt this double betrayal, the nuns turn against Father Vincent and begin to fight Adriel, but he's not going down easily. Just when they think they've got the upper hand, Adriel summons a horde of demons who possess the onlookers and drag them into the fight, making it far more complex.

What happened to Shotgun Mary?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mary is a fan-favorite character, and unfortunately, she ended up in a pretty intense battle which resulted in a showdown between Mary and the possessed onlookers, who swarmed her even though she was trying to fight them off.

The finale ends quite abruptly, with Mary trapped in between the crowd, so we're not quite sure if she's made it out alive. Right now she's assumed to be okay but with season 2 right around the corner, we'll get our answers soon!