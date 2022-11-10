Warrior Nun season 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix fantasy series

Want to know more about the Warrior Nun season 2 cast? You've come to the right place.

In the Netflix fantasy series, we follow a group of nuns, who have been secretly battling evil supernatural forces for decades as part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

In the first episode of the first series, we meet an orphan named Ava who gains superpowers and learns that it is her destiny to fight alongside a sisterhood that changes the course of her life.

The series is based on the manga Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn and features a great line-up of talent, with some just starting out in their careers and others well-known for international projects.

Here's everything you need to know about the main cast in the Netflix hit series.

Warrior Nun season 2 cast — Alba Baptista as Ava

Ava is the main protagonist of Warrior Nun, who wakes up in a morgue only to discover she's got superpowers. Shocked and confused, she soon realises she can walk through walls, heal herself and doesn't feel pain, none of which she possessed before she woke up there. Ava then finds out she is the Chosen One or "Halo Bearer", which sets the events of Warrior Nun into motion.

She's played by Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, with the role of Ava being her English-language debut. Prior to this she starred in Jardins Proibidos and A Impostora before going on to star opposite Harvey Keitel in Fatima. Her most recent appearance was in the 2022 movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Emilio Sakraya as JC

JC is Ava's love interest, who saved her from drowning in a pool at a fancy summer house where he and his friends were squatting. He funds his glamorous lifestyle by robbing rich civilians and represents the once-normal life Ava had before she joined the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Emilio Sakraya plays the role of JC. He is a German actor who has starred in the Netflix series Tribes of Europa and in films such as Rheingold, The Salvation of The World as We Know It and How to Be Really Bad.

Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary

Cool character Shotgun Mary is the de facto leader of the nuns on the ground, an excellent fighter, and has a strong interest in mentoring Ava. Not much is known about her past and she's quite the mysterious figure, but she's incredibly loyal to the Order and their cause.

American actress Toya Turner has had small roles in shows like The Mick, Empire and Chicago Med but Warrior Nun is her first major TV project. She has also appeared in two episodes of New Amsterdam recently.

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Sister Beatrice is a member of the Order and while her fighting skills are good, her strengths lie in her intelligence and strategic planning. She tends to side with Mary on most things, making the two strong allies.

Warrior Nun is Kristina Tonteri-Young's first acting role, and she has since went on to star in the movies A Gift from Bob, Outside the Wire and Dancing Through the Shadow.

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

Father Vincent is in charge of the nuns at the Order, but they have no issue rebelling against him if needs be. He's quite a vulnerable character but there's also some mystery to him. He's skilled at hand-to-hand combat and has experience with firearms too.

Spanish actor Tristan Ulloa has starred in movies like Terminator: Dark Fate, and Snatch where he was opposite Cabinet of Curiosities star Rupert Grint.

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

When she finds out Ava is the Chosen One instead of her, Sister Lilith isn't too pleased about this. Due to her family history within the Order, Lilith thinks she should be the one instead and resents Ava's arrival on the scene.

Lorena Andrea made her feature film debut in Papillon and has gone on to star in No Man's Land and Infamous Six. She is set to appear in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, where she'll play the role of Perla.

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Finally, Jillian Salvius is a technology genius who Ava admires, but her presence challenges the religious aspects of the series as her work is mostly grounded in scientific discoveries. She's also on the hunt for Ava, but it's unclear why.

Thekla Reuten has starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the movie Red Sparrow and appeared in Martin McDonagh’s much-loved In Bruges as well as having a role in The American too.

Who else stars in Warrior Nun?

Melina Matthews as Sister Shannon

Guiomar Alonso as Areala

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion

Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila

In addition to this, Meena Rayann, Jack Mullarkey and Richard Clothier have joined the cast as recurring roles for the second season although we don't know much about them just yet.