Is there going to be a Landman season 2?

It’s been a glorious run for fans of Taylor Sheridan, as from early fall until January 12 at least one new episode of one of his TV shows aired just about every week. The latest entry was Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm, which just concluded its inaugural season with the finale now streaming on Paramount Plus. With that being the case, fans are certainly going to be wondering whether or not there is going to be a Landman season 2?

Landman was co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Based on the podcast Boomtown, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires in the oil rig industry, a booming industry so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. In addition to Thornton and Hamm, the series stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez and Demi Moore, with guest appearances by Andy Garcia, Michael Pena and Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones.

After proving to be another hit for Paramount Plus, what is the status of Landman moving forward? Is it renewed or is it a one-and-done show?

What’s the status of Landman season 2?

Unfortunately, we don’t know the answer to that question right now, as Paramount Plus has not made an official decision on Landman season 2 as of January 13. However, based on critical reception, viewership numbers and overall buzz, you’d have to think that it’s just a matter of time before season 2 is made official.

Landman is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season, but more importantly Paramount Plus subscribers kept tuning in, making Landman the most-watched original series on the streamer of all time, with 14.9 million households watching it over the first four weeks; that included five million watching the premiere across streaming and linear (the Landman premiere aired on Paramount Network). Unsurprisingly, the top five shows in that list all hail from Sheridan (1923, Tulsa King, Lioness and 1883).

The wait to get official confirmation on new seasons for Taylor Sheridan produced shows has become routine at this point. We are still waiting on confirmation of Tulsa King season 3 and Lioness season 3, while Mayor of Kingstown season 4 was officially ordered, but it took four months after the season 3 finale.

Series star Thornton spoke with Deadline about the season and confirmed that at this time there is no official word on Landman season 2, saying repeatedly “if there is a second season.” He notes that Sheridan keeps things “pretty close to vest” regarding his plans, saying “He really wants it to be where it’s supposed to be before any of us hear about it.”

While we wait for confirmation on the future of Landman season 2, you can watch all episodes of Landman season 1 exclusively on Paramount Plus (subscription required).