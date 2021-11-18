The American Music Awards 2021 are set to take place live this Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Designed to represent the top achievements in music as determined by the fans, the AMAs are billed as “music’s hottest night of the year.” What’s in store for this year’s edition of the live show?

The AMAs are taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with rapper Cardi B serving as host for this year’s ceremony. Joining Cardi B as part of the show will be performances from Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.

It’s going to be a big show, so how can you watch the 2021 American Music Awards? Read on to find out.

How to watch American Music Awards 2021

The American Music Awards will once again air on ABC, with the 2021 ceremony taking place live on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. As one of the four major U.S. networks, ABC is widely available to most viewers with a TV. Anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription will have access to their local ABC station; also, TV antenna users can receive their local station’s signal over the air.

ABC is also carried by a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The broadcast can also be watched on the ABC website if you are a subscriber to either a traditional or live TV streaming service. If you are not able to watch the show live, the AMAs will be available to stream on-demand the next day (Nov. 22) on Hulu.

How to watch American Music Awards 2021 from anywhere in the world

More than 120 countries will be getting the broadcast of the American Music Awards 2021, according to the AMAs, either through linear or digital platforms. Be sure to check your local listings to find out exactly how and when the AMAs will be available for you to watch.

However, if you want to watch ABC’s broadcast from anywhere in the world, you can by using a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .

American Music Awards 2021 nominees

Determined by fan interactions, the nominees for the American Music Awards represent a wide range of genres and musicians released between Sept. 25, 2020, to Sept. 23, 2021. Fan voting has officially closed for the 2021 ceremony, but see who is up for AMAs this year below:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weekend

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn featuring iann dior - “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug - “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat featuring SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks - “Buss It”

Måneskin - “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”

Popp Hunna - “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak) - “Leave the Door Open”

Cardi B - “Up”

Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name”

Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”

The Weekend - “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weekend

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swfit

(Image credit: AMAs)

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maron 5

Silk Sonic

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande - Positions

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR

Taylor Swift - evermore

The Kid LAROI - F**K LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS - “Butter” Doja Cat featuring

SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa - “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”

The Weekend & Ariana Granda - “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Gabby Barrett - Goldmine

Lee Brice - Hey World

Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Carid B

Coi Leary

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake - Certified Lover

Boy Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Rod Wave - SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Carid B - “Up”

Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK - “Calling My Phone”

Polo G - “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke - “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

The

Weekend Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat - Planet Her

GIVĒON - When It’s All Said and Done … Take Time

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Queen Naija - missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug - “Go Crazy”

GIVĒON - “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. - “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

(Image credit: AMAs)

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armando

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G - KG0516

Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA - “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko - “Pepas”

Kali Uchis - “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd - “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto