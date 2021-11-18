How to watch American Music Awards 2021
When and where can you watch the AMAs, billed as “music’s hottest night of the year.”
The American Music Awards 2021 are set to take place live this Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Designed to represent the top achievements in music as determined by the fans, the AMAs are billed as “music’s hottest night of the year.” What’s in store for this year’s edition of the live show?
The AMAs are taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with rapper Cardi B serving as host for this year’s ceremony. Joining Cardi B as part of the show will be performances from Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.
It’s going to be a big show, so how can you watch the 2021 American Music Awards? Read on to find out.
The American Music Awards will once again air on ABC, with the 2021 ceremony taking place live on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. As one of the four major U.S. networks, ABC is widely available to most viewers with a TV. Anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription will have access to their local ABC station; also, TV antenna users can receive their local station’s signal over the air.
ABC is also carried by a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
The broadcast can also be watched on the ABC website if you are a subscriber to either a traditional or live TV streaming service. If you are not able to watch the show live, the AMAs will be available to stream on-demand the next day (Nov. 22) on Hulu.
How to watch American Music Awards 2021 from anywhere in the world
More than 120 countries will be getting the broadcast of the American Music Awards 2021, according to the AMAs, either through linear or digital platforms. Be sure to check your local listings to find out exactly how and when the AMAs will be available for you to watch.
American Music Awards 2021 nominees
Determined by fan interactions, the nominees for the American Music Awards represent a wide range of genres and musicians released between Sept. 25, 2020, to Sept. 23, 2021. Fan voting has officially closed for the 2021 ceremony, but see who is up for AMAs this year below:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weekend
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn featuring iann dior - “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat featuring SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON - “Peaches”
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks - “Buss It”
Måneskin - “Beggin”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
Popp Hunna - “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak) - “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B - “Up”
Lil Nas X - “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name”
Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
The Weekend - “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weekend
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swfit
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maron 5
Silk Sonic
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande - Positions
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR
Taylor Swift - evermore
The Kid LAROI - F**K LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
BTS - “Butter” Doja Cat featuring
SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa - “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo - “drivers license”
The Weekend & Ariana Granda - “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
Lee Brice - Hey World
Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs - “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Carid B
Coi Leary
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake - Certified Lover
Boy Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave - SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Carid B - “Up”
Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK - “Calling My Phone”
Polo G - “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke - “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
The
Weekend Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat - Planet Her
GIVĒON - When It’s All Said and Done … Take Time
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Queen Naija - missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
GIVĒON - “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. - “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armando
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G - KG0516
Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA - “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko - “Pepas”
Kali Uchis - “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd - “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
