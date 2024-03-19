How to watch Palm Royale: stream the high society drama online

We're infiltrating the high society of Palm Beach in the 1960s in Palm Royale, a new TV show which debuts on Wednesday, March 20 about a social climber who's determined to transition from 'have-not' to 'have'.

Kristen Wiig stars as Max Simmons in the new show, which is based on the book 'Mr. & Mrs. American Pie' by Juliet McDaniel. The all-star cast is rounded out by Laura Dern, Leslie Bibb, Allison Janney and singer Ricky Martin.

Part comedy, part drama, Palm Royale promises to combine the glitz and glamor of the Floridian high life with all the back stabbing and infighting that keeps people at the top.

So if this sounds like the show for you, here's how to watch Palm Royale.

How to watch Palm Royale

To watch Palm Royale, you'll need to be subscribed to Apple TV Plus, because the show was created as an original production for the streaming service.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $9.99 / £8.99 per month; unlike many other streaming services, Apple doesn't offer annual plans for its subscription. Just make sure you don't sign up for Apple TV Plus MLS, a separate streaming service that's just for Major League Soccer.

Palm Royale is set to debut its first three episodes on Wednesday, March 20, followed by one episode every week until all 10 episodes are out. Here's that full release calendar:

Maxine Goes to Palm Beach — Wednesday, March 20 Maxine Saves A Cat — Wednesday, March 20 Maxine Likes a Dellacorte — Wednesday, March 20 Maxine Rolls the Dice — Wednesday, March 27 Maxine Shakes the Tree — Wednesday, April 3 Maxine Takes a Step — Wednesday, April 20 Maxine Bags a Prince — Wednesday, April 17 Maxine Saves the Whale — Wednesday, April 24 Maxine Makes a Splash — Wednesday, May 1 Maxine Throws a Party — Wednesday, May 8

How to watch Palm Royale for free

If you're curious to test out Apple TV Plus and stream Palm Royale, but don't know if you want to pay the monthly fee for it, you'll be glad to know that there are plenty of ways to try it out without the cost.

Our guide on Apple TV Plus free trials will help you find all the various trials you might be eligible for, with some ranging from one to six months and the rare gem lasting even longer. There's also a default one-week trial which you'll find below.