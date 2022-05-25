This Is Us fans in tears as they react to the 'perfect' finale

By published

After six seasons, the hit drama This Is Us has reached its end.

Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown in black sitting on steps in This Is Us
Fans are upset that This Is Us has come to an end. (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Audiences never know what to expect from a series finale, especially when last week’s penultimate episode was so emotional, but we shouldn’t be surprised that This Is Us managed to capture everything we needed perfectly. 

Saying goodbye to your favorite TV show is never easy, but saying goodbye to This Is Us is a whole different rollercoaster of emotions. 

The show premiered back in 2016 and after six seasons, we were crying with the Pearson family one last time. Season 6, episode 18, titled, “Us” was simple yet moving in all the ways that reflect the show’s core. 

Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown stand in a kitchen in This Is Us

This Is Us fans have reacted to the series coming to an end after 6 seasons.  (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Before the finale premiered, many took the day to thank everyone involved for all that the show has personally done for them. Shows like This Is Us truly show how powerful television can be for audiences.

“I cannot believe that tonight marks the end of #ThisIsUs. I have never watched a show that has made me reflect on my own life as much as this one. It has been a beautiful journey, and I’m thankful I got to experience it these last 6 years. Thank you for the wonderful ride,” one fan wrote...

See more
See more
See more

Another viewer shared, “Thank you for sharing the treasure that will forever be the Pearson family — who became our tv family — with all of us.”

See more
See more

Those watching couldn’t help but notice how the finale highlighted the small moments in life, driving an important message home for families.

“People wanting some big grand dramatic send-off episode are missing the entire point of the show. Life, like the finale, at the end comes down to a random collection of stories and small moments. Those small things are what we are. Not the big ones,” a tweet read.

See more
See more

Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us. (Image credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

“I love how quiet this finale is. Just quiet family moments. That's always been this show at its core and it's the best thing to show as we wrap up the story,” another comment expressed.

See more
See more
See more

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, actually revealed an amazing behind-the-scenes secret on her Instagram: “3 years ago, while we were shooting season 4, we began filming tonight’s series finale.”

From the beginning, fans were told the show would only be six seasons because that was the planned journey. That was most likely another huge reason for the show’s success; there was a story they were building and an ending in mind, and they didn’t stray from it despite how popular it got.

“This show had a beginning and end since inception. Finale shots from years ago prove that. It’s why the storytelling has been tremendous. Care and attention to the small details and also the big picture. Bravo,” one fan praised.

See more
See more
See more

The Pearson family will be greatly missed but the legacy of This Is Us will no doubt be passed on for generations to come. 

US viewers can catch up on the This Is Us series finale on Hulu and Peacock.

In the UK, This Is Us fans have to wait until Thursday, May 26 for the final episode to air on both Prime Video and Disney Plus

Sophia Soto
Sophia Soto

Sophia Soto has a passion for all things entertainment. She currently writes for What To Watch, The Nerds of Color, and Remezcla with bylines in Young Hollywood. Some of her favorite shows include Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. She is also a complete Marvel nerd! 