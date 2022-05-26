This Is Us series finale — why Rebecca’s ending was so beautiful

This Is Us has come to an end after six seasons.

In last week’s penultimate episode of This Is Us season 6, audiences saw Rebecca’s emotional journey to the afterlife guided by William on a train, but that’s not where her story ends.

Despite the series finale including her funeral, that wasn’t the focus in any regard. Instead we were treated to a quiet Saturday with the Pearsons and a continuation of Rebecca reuniting with Jack.

Jack Pearson died back in season 2, but the beloved character lived on through flashbacks. Now, fans watched as he welcomed Rebecca into the afterlife and helped her move on as they lay down next to each other in the caboose.

Rebecca expresses how scared she is and Jack reassures her that she doesn’t have to be. He continues by telling her that they did good, that she did so good before promising that she’ll still get to be there and do everything she wants to with their family.

That sentiment naturally made this scene one of the show’s best moments that will no doubt last with viewers.

“Just knowing Jack consoled Rebecca on the other side that she will still be able to watch over their kids just like he has all these years was the most poignant and beautiful thing,” one fan shared.

Just knowing Jack consoled Rebecca on the other side that she will still be able to watch over their kids just like he has all these years was the most poignant and beautiful thing

"You did good. You did so good" Jack to Rebecca

Rebecca: "I don't want to leave them."
Jack: "You won't. You'll see. I love you."
Rebecca: "I love you." Rebecca squeezes Jack's hand and they smile at each other.

jack kept telling rebecca how he was still there for every moment god he must've been so proud of the big three and nicky for how far they've come with literally everything

The final moments are what truly made the episode a fitting series finale for This Is Us.

“Jack telling Rebecca about eternity and how she will always be with her children is when I lost it. She’ll always be there because they will keep her memory alive just like they kept Jack's alive,” tweeted another viewer.

Jack telling Rebecca about eternity and how she will always be with her children is when I lost it. She'll always be there because they will keep her memory alive just like they kept Jacks alive

The last five minutes of the episode broke me

This was such a beautiful ending @NBCThisisUs Jack being there for Rebecca as she passed and The Big Three being sad but still savoring their families was an incredible way to bring everything full circle

Of course, This Is Us never fails when it comes to the small details so we all lost it when it was revealed that when Rebecca squeezed Jack’s hand, Randall felt it.

“Okay so Jack tells Rebecca that you don't really leave your loved ones in the after life and then squeezes Jack's hand and actually squeezes Randall's hand in real life as a show of Jack's words. I can't take it,” commented someone else.

Okay so Jack tells Rebecca that you don't really leave your loved ones in the after life and then squeezes Jack's hand and actually squeezes Randall's hand in real life as a show of Jack's words. I can't take it!

I will never move on from rebecca squeezing jack's hand and randall feeling it

The moment Rebecca passed away was so subtle yet so beautifully written. Randall said "You tell him hey" then Randall feels she's gone, and when she see Jack she says "Hey", confirming the fact that it was indeed the last thing she heard while she was alive.

It has truly been an incredible ride and everyone involved should be so proud. US viewers can catch up (or rewatch) the This Is Us series finale on Hulu and Peacock.

In the UK, This Is Us fans can now watch the final episode on Prime Video and Disney+.