Reunion ending explained: Did Daniel really kill Ray?

Reunion follows the story of recently released prisoner Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who is determined to unravel the truth behind the events that led him to be locked up.

Reunion recaps Reunion episode 1 recap

Reunion episode 2 recap

Reunion episode 3 recap

Reunion ending explained

Daniel is a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime. But as he goes on a quest for the truth, will it stop him from piecing his life back together and fixing his relationship with his estranged daughter, Carly?

Here is everything that happened in Reunion episode 4...

The final episode opens with another flashback to Daniel's time at school when he was abused, and between clips of him as a child are scenes from the night that Ray died.

In the present, Daniel wakes in his car and it is the morning after the shotgun went off during an argument between him and Carly. Thankfully, they are both okay and the car took the brunt of the bullets and the window is smashed.

Carly wakes up and Daniel tells her he will do anything to show he has changed, and she says they need to call Anna. Anna is pleased to hear from them and asks them to come in at 5pm, but not to miss the appointment because the police are already looking for Daniel.

Christine is shocked to find Joe on her doorstep, and he tells her he shouldn't be there, but she asked for answers and he thinks he has them. He not only gives her the complete file on Ray's death but also the USB containing the interview between Stephen and Daniel where he was coerced into signing the paperwork he hadn't read.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She watches the video in full and is devastated to see Stephen bullying the interpreter and forcing Daniel to sign the confession he hasn't read. After watching, Stephen calls her and she pretends all is okay when she answers.

Carly and Daniel go to Naomi's grave and he is visibly upset at the sight of the headstone. Carly explains that she had a friend of a friend who lent her the money for the funeral and headstone as she wanted her mum to have something everyone could remember her by. But she says she didn't realise how expensive it would be and how much the repayments were and she fell behind each month. People kept coming to Daniel's parents' door and demanding cash, and that is why she moved out, because she didn't want her grandparents to get hurt. She says that they thought she was doing drugs, but she wasn't.

Carly explains that she had to sign to her mum in the hospital when the doctor told her she was dying as they hadn't booked an interpreter. She says she was just 16 and all alone, having to care for her dying mum because the deaf community blamed them both for what Daniel had done. He is devastated when she says that she went to the funeral alone, but that she had invited him. Carly asks her dad why he didn't come to the funeral and he explains that the prison would keep his letters because he couldn't read them, then once a month someone would come and read them to him. He found out that Naomi had died and about the funeral one week after the funeral had taken place. He was so angry that he had missed it because he couldn't read that he lashed out and was put in solitary confinement. She is upset for him and he says because he was deaf in prison and had no one signing to him, he could feel himself fading away.

Christine finds out Stephen was involved in Daniel's case. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films)

As they're talking Daniel gets a text from Sean telling him that he is right about everything from their past and he can't deal with the pressure of it anymore. He tells Carly that he is worried about Sean and wants to go and see him.

Christine meets with Stephen and tells him she knows everything. He says he knows it looks bad but tries to explain his way out of it by saying he didn't know she was Ray's wife until he saw the photo on her fridge a few days ago. She is shocked when he uses the fact that his marriage was in tatters and his career on the line as a reason for putting Daniel in jail. She says that because he didn't try and get answers, she has spent the last 10 years wondering why Daniel killed Ray. Stephen begs her for forgiveness, but she says she is done with liars and walks off.

At Sean's house, Daniel goes around the back because Sean isn't answering the front door. He breaks the glass on the back door to get in and looks around the house. He's devastated to find Sean has taken his own life and left a letter for Mr Monroe. Carly is also upset and calls an ambulance. She asks who the letter is for and he says Monroe is their old head teacher but still won't tell her exactly what Monroe did. She says she will help her dad find Monroe as they now have the address on Sean's envelope.

At home, Christine tells Miri that she has ended things with Stephen and Miri reads the speech to her that she didn't get to finish at the reunion the day before. The speech about Ray is perfect and makes Christine cry.

Christine cries when she hears Miri's speech about Ray. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)

At the probation office, Joe is packing up his desk after quitting his job. He asks Anna if she has got through to Daniel and she says his daughter is bringing him in later. He tells her to keep trying to help people, even though this job is hard.

Daniel and Carly get to Monroe's house and he is understandably not happy to see them. Daniel forces his way into the house. Carly is confused when the old man doesn't seem to know sign language, but when she asks Daniel, he said he does know and is pretending he doesn't. Monroe insists on making tea, but while he is in the kitchen, he calls the police.

Daniel finally gets Monroe to sit down and when he refuses to read Sean's letter, Daniel reads it out and Carly interprets it for Monroe. It is all about Monroe's abuse and the fact that he ruined Sean's life, and that is why he has killed himself. Carly is sickened when she finds out what happened at the school and Daniel is getting angrier as he says to Monroe that Sean is dead because of him, and so is Ray.

Carly and Daniel track down Monroe. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)

In a flashback to the night that Ray died, we see Daniel and Ray in the street again, arguing outside the pub. Ray confesses to Daniel that Monroe did more to him than the abuse, and he made him head boy knowing he could use him to help recruit other boys to abuse. Ray said he has felt guilty about it ever since but he was being manipulated by the teacher and has spent his life trying to help people to try and ease the guilt he feels every day. Daniel is shocked by this new information, and Ray says this is why he can't find Monroe because he is also involved and begs Daniel not to tell Christine and Miri.

The flashback continues and we see Ray and Daniel hugging as the enormity of what happened to them when they were younger hits. But as he hugs Ray, Daniel is reminded of Monroe hugging him at school and he stabs Daniel in the stomach, thinking he is Monroe.

In the present day, Daniel says that yes, he killed Ray, but he is dead because of Monroe. Monroe finally signs back and tells Daniel he was always naughty at school and always looking for other people to blame. Monroe takes no responsibility for Ray or Sean's deaths and says they are both dead because of Daniel. Daniel tells him he came here for answers about why he did what he did, but Monroe stays quiet until eventually asking them to leave.

Carly sees red for what Monroe did to her dad and grabs the shotgun, intending to shoot Monroe, but Daniel grabs the gun at the last moment and points it upwards so the bullet misses the old teacher. He is unhurt and now scared, and finally accepts what he did, telling Daniel he is sorry and begging them not to hurt him.

Carly tells Monroe that she will report him to the police and make sure everyone knows what sort of person he is, but Daniel tells her it is over and they are done. She asks if he is sure, and he nods, and they leave, with him still clutching the shotgun.

But as they get outside, armed police are waiting for them after Monroe's 999 call. Carly is desperate to stop her dad from doing anything he might regret and runs at him, making him drop the gun and pulling him into a huge hug as the police surround them.

The four-part series airs on BBC One on Monday, April 7, Tuesday, April 8, Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, all at 9 pm.

All four episodes are available as a box set on BBC iPlayer now.