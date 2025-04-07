Reunion episode 1 recap: What is Daniel hiding in the boot of his car?

Reunion follows the story of recently released prisoner Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who is determined to unravel the truth behind the events that led him to be locked up.

Daniel is a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime. But as he goes on a quest for the truth, will it stop him from piecing his life back together and fixing his relationship with his estranged daughter, Carly?

Here is everything that happened in Reunion episode 1...

The first episode opens with Daniel waking in his cell on the day of his release. He is told to gather his belongings and is taken to meet his probation officer, and we learn that he has been in prison for murder. However, instead of his usual probation officer, someone called Anna Shenford turns up and she doesn't realise he is deaf. Anna talks to Daniel, oblivious that he can't hear her, until she asks him a question and he fails to answer. They struggle through the meeting, and Daniel is finally released.

Daniel's registered address is his mum and dad's home, but instead of going straight there, he goes to a garage where a mechanic seems scared when he recognises him. Daniel asks for someone called Vinay using sign language, and the mechanic signs back that Vinay hasn't worked there in ages. He says that someone called David is having a party the following day, and Vinay might be going.

Daniel goes to see his parents and they don't seem pleased to see him. They sit in awkward silence and when talk turns to Carly, Daniel's daughter, his father gets cross and says she doesn't live with them anymore because they couldn't deal with her drinking and drug taking. Daniel is cross that his parents don't seem to know where Carly is, and he storms out.

His mum comes to find him in the garage and gives him a leaflet for a cafe, telling him that this is where Carly works now. Daniel gets in his car, which has been kept under a cover in his mum and dad's garage, and drives off at speed.

Meanwhile, Anna calls Christine and tells her about Daniel's release, but Christine misses the call as she is collecting her daughter, Miri, who is home from university for a reunion. Once back in the car, she listens to the voicemail but hides what it is about from Miri, who is deaf. Instead, she pretends it is a work call and nothing to worry about.

Christine tells Stephen that her husband was murdered. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)

Later, Christine is at a cafe with her boyfriend, Stephen and she talks to him about her late husband's death, revealing there was more to the story. She tells him that Ray was murdered by a man who was a friend of the family, and she has tried writing to him and requesting visits, but they have always been denied. She wants to know why Daniel did it. She appologises for not telling him sooner, but Stephen says he did 30 years in the police and there is nothing she could say that would scare him off.

It seems that Christine and Stephen's relationship is fairly new becasue she invites him back to hers for a drink and it is the first time he has been to her house. As they are getting the glasses ready Stephen notices a photo of Christine's late husband, Ray, on the fridge and he freezes, clearly recognising him. He makes excuses that she doesn't want him there while she tells Miri about Daniel's release and tells her that he will call in the morning before making a hasty exit.

Daniel is still driving and he must have been driving a while becasue it is now dark. He turns up the music in his car really loud so he can feel the base and when he pulls up at a red light, a car next to him, full of men, shout something to him through the window, which he obviously can't hear. He finally reaches the cafe where his mum said Carly works, but it is closed for the night.

Christine and Miri are practising a speech that Miri is delivering about a bursary at the reunion when Christine finally tells her daughter about the fact that Daniel is out of prison. She is shocked and asks why she didn't tell her, but Christine explains that she only found out today and that if he does anything stupid, then he goes straight back inside.

Meanwhile, Daniel is in his car at night, looking at a photo of him, Carly and her mum. He has a memory of being in jail and someone winding him up about his daughter, and we realise he hasn't had an easy time in prison because of being deaf.

Daniel tracks down his daughter, Carly. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Joshua Carver)

The next morning, Carly arrives at work and is shocked to see her dad there. She tells him to leave but he orders an all-day breakfast and she eventually softens and sits with him. He asks how she is, and she sarcastically tells him she's paid off her mortgage, bought a new car and is in line for a promotion at work.

He has flashbacks to when she was a little girl and saw him before he went to prison, looking scared of him. In the present day, Daniel tells Carly that he wanted to see her and then he is off, as there is something that he needs to do. She doesn't take the news well and storms off, yelling that she will see him in a few years, then. Soon Carly's boss comes over and menacingly tells Daniel to leave.

Stephen calls Christine and she reveals she's been looking at Daniel's parole paperwork to see if there is anything about why he killed Ray, but Stephen tells her to leave it and they'll look at it together. Miri comes home and Christine hangs up the phone quickly, lying to her daughter that she was just talking to a 'friend'. Miri asks what the paperwork is for and is upset to find out her mum knew Daniel was being released.

At Daniel's parents' house, Anna has arrived for her meeting with him, and this time, she has an interpreter with her. But Daniel isn't there and his mum and dad say they have washed their hands of their son and said goodbye to him when he went to prison. They are both also deaf and sign to the interpreter that they didn't raise a violent killer and don't want anything to do with him.

Meanwhile, Daniel is watching Carly as she leaves work and follows her home. As he goes to her flat, there are two men banging on her door and demanding money. Daniel sees red and grabs one of the men, threatening him, but then he sees one of them has a knife and lets them go. Carly lets her dad inside the flat, and she tells him he has just made things worse with the men and they'll soon be back. He tells her she is coming back to his mum and dad's with him, and although she doesn't want to, she eventually agrees. They get in his car and she jokes he's still driving his old car, but he says it is worth more than she thinks and once he has done the job he needs to do, the car is hers, and she can sell it for a new life.

Carly tells Daniel he has just made things worse with the men who she owes money to. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)

Anna gets back to the office and is cross with herself that she missed the fact that Daniel is deaf and didn't have an interpreter for their initial interview, and now he has gone AWOL. She blames herself, but her colleague tells her that he has knowingly missed his appointment with her and that she should recall him and put him back in prison.

Carly and Daniel are getting food in a cafe when she tells him that she tried to visit him in prison because she was really angry with him and wanted him to know it. But when she got there, she was told he wasn't allowed visitors because he had been moved to a different part of the jail. He says he lost it, and in a flashback, we see him angry and being detained by prison officers. She asks if he is still angry, but he doesn't answer.

Daniel takes Carly to the party, but before they get out of the car, she finds his exercise book in the back and realises he learnt to write in prison. He tells her that her mum always did the reading and writing for the both of them. Carly says if he learnt to write, he could have written to her.

She asks what prison was like, and he has a flashback to an incident where the man he made an enemy of comes back for him but with a weapon. They try and hurt him, but his friend comes in and pulls them off, and he ends up getting stabbed instead.

Also, in a flashback, we see Daniel thinking about Ray being killed and him looking shocked as he lies on the road at night.

Daniel goes into the party and clearly isn't welcome. He finally finds Vinay, who isn't pleased to see him, and Daniel seems to think that he owes him something. As they argue, David, whose party is it, comes and threatens Daniel and tries to strangle him. Daniel has a broken bottle in his hand and holds it to David's neck - and with them both at a stalemate, they both back down and Vinay gives Daniel an address and he walks out.

Stephen seems to know Ray, but how? (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)

As Daniel tries to leave David follows and throws a punch, but Miri is also at the party and gets caught in the fight and is hurt. Soon, an angry mob of people gathers from the party and are all chasing Daniel out of the house, but Carly pulls up in front of the house just in time and he jumps into the car. But as they drive away, Miri is shocked to see Carly in the driver's seat.

Later, Stephen is at Christine's house and Miri comes home with a black eye. Christine is shocked to hear it was Daniel who did it but Miri says it was just a fight with someone else that she got caught up in. She said she didn't think Daniel would go to David's party and was shocked to see him there. She asks who Stephen is and tells her mum she knows he is her boyfriend and why she didn't just say. Miri doesn't want Christine to go to the police and says Daniel wasn't there for her.

Daniel gets to a corner shop and asks Carly to wait in the car with the shopping for him. He is known to the shop owner, and it turns out he is a friend of Vinay's. The man invites him into the back room and gives him a bag, which Daniel hides in the boot of his car.

Daniel is hiding a gun in his boot. (Image credit: BBC/Warp Films/Becky Bailey)

Back at Christine's house, Stephen says she shouldn't call the police as it isn't what Miri wants and tells her that he will leave them to talk. But as he leaves their house, he angrily calls the probation officer and tells her that one of her clients is running around hurting women and needs to be brought back in.

Meanwhile, Carly and Daniel are camping as they have nowhere else to go. She sets up the tent while he makes a fire.

As they eat soup from the shop, they catch up and he tells her how good it is to see her after all this time. She asks him what actually happened the night of the murder, and he refuses to answer, telling her he has done his time and now he's a changed man. But when he looks in the boot of the car later, we see that inside the bag from the corner shop, there is a shotgun and bullets.

The four-part series airs on BBC One on Monday, April 7, Tuesday, April 8, Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, all at 9 pm.

All four episodes are available as a box set on BBC iPlayer now.