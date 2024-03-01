Reunion: everything we know about the revenge thriller

BBC One has commissioned Reunion, an "emotional thriller of revenge and redemption", which tells the story of a deaf man who is determined to unravel the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

The four-part series has been written by William Mager, a deaf writer originally from Sheffield, and promises to be a milestone in inclusive storytelling, with the majority of the cast being deaf or using British Sign Language (BSL).

Mager was formerly part of Scripted, a writer development scheme for writers identified through BBC's open calls and other talent searches. Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, says Reunion is one to watch out for...

“This emotionally resonant series not only challenges conventional storytelling norms but also showcases the power of redemption and the enduring bonds of family," she said in an official statement. "I’m really looking forward to seeing William’s brilliant vision come to life on screen in Reunion."

Here's everything we know about the groundbreaking show...

The four-part drama is set in and around Sheffield and Doncaster, with filming due to begin in Spring 2024. This means it's likely to arrive on BBC One and the iPlayer in 2025. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.

Reunion plot

A statement released by the BBC reads as follows...

"Reunion features Brennan, who embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by the deaf community. Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Ellen, who he hasn't seen in over a decade while he’s been in prison."

Reunion cast

There have been no casting announcements at this stage, but news that most of the roles will be played by actors who are deaf or use British Sign Language (BSL) has been welcomed by many in the deaf community.

Writer and executive producer, William Mager, says: “I wanted to address a difficult topic that’s mostly unique to the deaf community in the vehicle of a mystery thriller that educates audiences about what it’s like to be deaf, without falling into the usual tropes of ‘deep, rich and beautiful sign language’ and ‘living in a silent world’. We have an incredible wealth of deaf acting talent in this country, and I can’t wait to see what they can do.”

Reunion trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when one lands.