Reunion episode 3 recap: Are Daniel and Carly dead?

Reunion follows the story of recently released prisoner Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who is determined to unravel the truth behind the events that led him to be locked up.

Daniel is a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime. But as he goes on a quest for the truth, will it stop him from piecing his life back together and fixing his relationship with his estranged daughter, Carly?

Here is everything that happened in Reunion episode 3...

The third episode opens with a flashback to a BBQ when Ray and Naomi were still alive. Daniel and Naomi are clearly very much in love, and Daniel welcomes Ray and Christine when they arrive, happy to see them. But the atmosphere soon turns sour when it is revealed that Ray has been offered a new job as head teacher at Hawthorne Park. Daniel is shocked that he wants to go back there and Ray says that he thinks he can make a real change to the school.

A further flashback shows the fire from Daniel's school days spreading through Hawthorne Park.

In the present day, Joe is interviewing a newly released prisoner and it is the man who got stabbed in prison for being Daniel's friend. Joe asks him what Daniel was like and he said that he learnt to read and write in jail and they'd write notes to each other to communicate. He says that Daniel always said it didn't matter what crime he was in for, but that he HAD to go to jail. This confuses Joe because Daniel was serving time for a murder that he confessed to.

As Daniel pulls over in his car, Christine asks him again why he killed his best friend. She says that Ray getting his new job at Hawthorne Park changed everything - she asks if he was jealous of Ray's success, but Daniel doesn't say anything.

Instead, we flash back to a few weeks after the BBQ and Daniel confronts Ray in his garage, asking why he is going back to their old school after what happened to him, Ray replies that it happened to him, too, but he has never told anyone because he didn't know how, suggesting they were both abused. Daniel is shocked and thinks this is even more reason not to go back, but Ray says this is his chance to put things right.

Later, Daniel gets drunk at home and when Naomi locks him out in the garden to sober up, he smashes the window on their patio doors trying to get back in,

In the present day, Stephen is still driving Carly and he asks her again where she thinks her dad might have gone. When she says she has already told him that she doesn't know, he locks the car doors so she can't get out.

At the probation office, Joe asks Anna if the recall paperwork for Daniel has gone through, and she says it has and that she marked him as high risk. He says that he's discovered Daniel only learnt to read and write in prison, but what is odd is that he signed his own confession statement when he went into jail. Anna says maybe someone signed it to him, but Joe says the paperwork says no interpreter was present, so why would someone sign a confession if they couldn't read it.

In another flashback, we go back to when Daniel punched the patio glass and he is in A&E getting it seen to when Naomi comes to let him know that his dad has been over and collected all his things, and he is upset she's throwing him out. Naomi asks what is wrong as he seems like a different person, and he says he needs help and will ask Ray.

In the present day, Daniel sees Sean arrive home and jump out the car to confront him, leaving Christine to follow. In Sean's house, Daniel demands to know where Monroe is, but Sean refuses to reveal his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Joe is on the case, trying to find out why Stephen is so keen to get Daniel back in prison. He asks an old police contact for footage of Daniel's original police interview and it turns out the police officer conducting the interview is Stephen. He has an interpreter there, which wasn't stated on the paperwork and she is signing to Daniel while Stephen is writing something down, which makes him angry and he yells at her that she is there to interpret what he is saying, and nothing more. Joe shows Anna the video and they are both shocked and want to work out what the interpreter is signing to Daniel while Stephen is writing.

In Stephen's car, Carly is desperate to get out, but the door is still locked. Eventually, Stephen has a change of heart and tells her she can leave if she wants to, but they're in the middle of nowhere and when Stephen says he has no interest in Daniel and only wants to make sure Christine is safe, Carly softens and tells him where her dad is by showing him a tracker on her phone.

At Sean's house, Daniel explains that he set fire to the school as it was the only way that he could think of to get away from Monroe, who was abusing him and Ray. Daniel says Monroe is a monster, but when Sean tries to defend him, Daniel is furious and says Monroe is still controlling him after all these years and using him to cover up what he did.

Sean says Daniel needs to look forward; he is out of jail and has a daughter, and he should be with his family, not looking to the past. Sean says he was always jealous of Ray and Daniel as they had daughters and happy marriages, and he's always had nothing. He then yells at Daniel to get out, so he and Christine leave.

Daniel and Christine head to a park to talk. She asks if Ray was also abused at school, and Daniel tells her that he was. She is shocked that Ray didn't tell her, and Daniel says he never told Naomi either because it was too hard to explain.

In another flashback to the night that Ray died, we see them arguing in the pub again - this time, we find out that Daniel wanted to track down Monroe in Yorkshire and make him confess for what he did to them at school. Ray says no, not only do they both have daughters at home who need them, but he has put the abuse behind him and wants to move forward. Daniel says he can't do that and produces a knife from his pocket, which is says is the same one that Monroe used to have on their camping trips. Ray pleads with Daniel, promising to get him counseling and that finding Monroe won't make him feel better. After the barman sees the knife and the men arguing, he calls 999 as they head outside onto the street, where they continue their argument.

In the present, Daniel tells Christine that he didn't mean for Ray to die and that his friend died protecting him, just like he always did. Christine is shocked to realise that Daniel didn't mean to kill Ray, and the pair are united in their grief for the first time.

Back in the probation offices Anna has found someone to come and interpret the signing in the video between the interpreter and Daniel at his police interview with Stephen. They work out that Daniel refuses a lawyer and that he didn't realise he was being sent down for premeditated murder, which we now know it wasn't.

In the video, Daniel is signing that Ray is dead because of him, but he never actually says he killed him. Joe realises that this is coercion on Stephen's behalf. The rest of the video shows Stephen stopping the interview tape and threatening the interpreter when she tries to explain what Daniel is saying. Once he has yelled at her, he turns the recording back on. Stephen then puts pressure on Daniel to sign the confession.

Back in the car Stephen and Carly are talking about Daniel. She tells him about how Daniel made her feel safe when she was little and when he came out of prison, she hoped she would get her dad back. But now he is an angry, deaf man going around and getting into fights.

They arrive at the park and find Christine and Daniel on the bench, but Stephen refuses to go near them and makes Carly go over - we now know this is because Daniel would recognise Stephen as the officer who interviewed him, but Carly doesn't know that. Christine tells Carly she is sorry she wasn't there for her when her mum died, and Carly seems to forgive her and asks her to tell Miri that she didn't mean what she said earlier.

After Christine leaves, Carly and Daniel have an honest conversation about how they both feel and Daniel asks his daughter for a second chance, telling her she is his life and he wants to get to know her.

In the car, Stephen tells Christine that he has been worried sick about her and tries to find out what Daniel has told her. She says it is complicated and he says he will take her home to Miri.

At the office, Joe tells Anna that he wants to track Daniel down and talk to him. She says he has changed his tune and Joe admits that he joined the police because he wanted to help people, but working with people like Stephen made it impossible and that people like him always forced the pieces fit to close a case, but when Joe tried to get to the truth, a black mark would go against his name and he was eventually pushed out. Joe says Daniel deserves a second chance and Anna tries to get hold of Daniel on the phone again.

Stephen takes Christine home and Miri is thrilled to see her mum is okay. It seems Stephen is going to confess that he knows Daniel, but he chickens out and leaves.

Carly and Daniel are setting up the tent for the night when Carly finds the gun in the boot of the car. She is devastated, believing that her dad had changed, but she realises he was always planning on going back to prison. He begs her to let him explain, but she is waving the gun around as she yells at him, and as he tries to get it off her, the gun goes off.

Has someone been shot?

The four-part series airs on BBC One on Monday, April 7, Tuesday, April 8, Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, all at 9 pm.

All four episodes are available as a box set on BBC iPlayer now.