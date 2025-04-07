Reunion episode 2 recap: What happens when Daniel gets to the school reunion?

Reunion follows the story of recently released prisoner Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who is determined to unravel the truth behind the events that led him to be locked up.

Reunion recaps Reunion episode 1 recap

Reunion episode 2 recap

Reunion episode 3 recap

Reunion ending explained

Daniel is a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime. But as he goes on a quest for the truth, will it stop him from piecing his life back together and fixing his relationship with his estranged daughter, Carly?

Here is everything that happened in Reunion episode 2...

The second episode opens with a flashback to Daniel in jail. He has been in prison for around 6 years and is being interviewed by a man who has an interpreter with him. Daniel tells the man that this is the first time since he arrived at the prison that someone has used sign language with him. The man is shocked, realising that 6 years is a long time with no communication. He tells him things are going to change and asks what he does for a job. Daniel is confused as he didn't know you would work in prison to earn privileges. He also doesn't know how long his sentence is, as he couldn't read the paperwork. The man is horrified and says he is going to help him.

Time jumps forward a little and the same man is reading the letters Daniel has been sent, as he can't read them himself. The interpreter relays the information to Daniel, and they are all stunned when one of the letters says that Daniel's wife has died.

Back in the present day, Daniel and Carly are sleeping in the tent when Daniel has a nightmare and terrifies Carly as he wakes up shouting. She tries to ask him about his nightmares, but he shuts her out and tells her he is fine.

Carly asks what they are doing today, and he says they are going to Hawthorne Park. She is confused about why they are going there and he tells her there is a school reunion and he doesn't want to go but has to. As they are packing up the tent, he checks the boot to make sure the shotgun is still there.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anna, the probation officer, is at work listening to the voicemail about Daniel that Stephen anonymously left for her the day before. Her boss, Joe, hears it and tells Anna to call Daniel in as he is a danger.

At Christine's house, Stephen is trying to get her to stop digging into Ray's murder when Miri comes down for breakfast. He asks if he can give her his number so that if anyone sees Daniel, they can call him and he will sort it. Christine tells her daughter that Stephen is ex-police and knows what he is doing. Stephen realises he has messed things up with Miri as he forgot she was deaf and asked her to call instead of text.

Carly and Daniel have breakfast and she has fixed his phone for him, but he is upset because all his photos of her when she was little and also her mum's text messages are all gone. In a flashback, we see Daniel hear of his wife's death again and we see that he lashed out and threw furniture across the room, so they added 42 days to his sentence.

We see Daniel go back later for another meeting and he asks if he can take English lessons. Next, we see him with his head down, learning to read and write as the chaos of prison carries on around him. It is while he is learning to read that he sees an article on the reunion at Hawthorne Park in a magazine.

A flashback sees Daniel learning to read in prison. (Image credit: BBC)

In the present day, Carly asks Daniel why they are going to the reunion if no one there likes him. He says they are all idiots, and she asks if Ray was an idiot and he says no. In a flashback, we see them hugging like best friends.

Christine visits Anna at work and asks her to arrange a supervised visit between her and Daniel. Anna seems shocked, but Christine says she needs answers as Ray was a good man who always went out of his way to help others and she needs to know why he ended up dead. She says she knows that Daniel confessed to the crime, but they were friends and none of it makes sense. Joe points out that Christine shouldn't get her hopes up that Daniel will meet with her as he is under no legal obligation to do so, and Anna feels undermined.

As Daniel and Carly drive to the reunion, Anna texts and says if he doesn't meet with her then he will end up back in prison. He doesn't want Carly to reply for him, but promised to do it himself later.

Anna meets with Christine. (Image credit: BBC)

Miri and Christine are getting ready for the reunion and Miri is worried about her speech, telling her mum that her dad is too important for her to mess this up, but Christine says not to overthink it, and she will be amazing. She apologises for not telling her about Stephen, but he is the first man she has met who she has even thought was good enough to introduce to Miri.

After breaking down along the way, where Carly manages to fix the car, impressing her dad, she and Daniel arrive at Hawthorne Park. Daniel tells Carly to wait in the car while he gets the gun out of the boot and loads it with bullets and stuffs it into his coat. While this is happening, we see flashbacks to his childhood where something happened, a match is being lit and two school boys are up to something. He tells Carly to leave the reunion and she is shocked, asking where she will meet him later, but he says he will text her, and she is upset as she drives off.

Daniel looks at one side of the school, which is very modern in comparison to the rest, and another flashback reveals the school boys with a can of petrol setting the school on fire. We also see Ray and Daniel as grown-ups arguing in a pub.

As Daniel remembers what it was like being at school, he walks into the reunion and someone called Sean recognises him and asks why he is there, especially as it is also a memorial for Ray. Daniel says he isn't going to cause trouble and wants to speak to someone called Monroe. Sean is shocked, asking what he wants with him, but Daniel doesn't reply.

While the reunion is going on, Stephen goes back to the parole office and speaks to Anna's boss, Joe. He recognises him as being ex-police and warns him that people who have come out of jail might say all the right things, but one day they will snap and that he needs to get Daniel back in prison before it is too late.

Back at the reunion, Daniel thinks he has seen the man he wants to shoot, and with his hand on the gun, which is inside his jacket, he walks up to a grey-haired man, who turns out not to be the right person. However, just as he is about to have to explain himself, Carly turns up and says she knows he is planning to do something stupid and came back to stop him.

The pair have a huge argument and Carly blames her dad for the fact she doesn't have any money and her life is a mess before grabbing bottles of beer from the bar and running off to the school grounds to get drunk. Daniel finds her, and she says she is tired of trying to be tough like him, and she misses her mum. Daniel says he misses her every day, but they fight more, and Carly throws his car keys back at him before running off.

Daniel and Carly have a huge fight. (Image credit: BBC)

Back inside, Miri starts her speech about her dad and is really nervous, but her mum is there encouraging her as she gets into the flow of things. However, the pair are distracted by Daniel and Sean fighting in the corridor. Daniel wants to know where Monroe is, but Sean says he isn't coming.

Realising this is her chance to get answers, Christine races out and confronts Daniel, asking him if he is following them. He tells her he isn't there for them and tries to leave, but by this point, a crowd has gathered as they argue outside the school.

Christine wants to know what happened the night her husband died, and he says he can't tell her because he promised Ray... Christine doesn't understand, but in a flashback, we see Ray and Daniel in the pub again, and they are fighting. Daniel wants to resolve something once and for all, but Ray wants to leave it. Daniel reveals he has a knife, and Ray is shocked. Later, outside the pub, we see Ray has been stabbed, and there is only he and Daniel around... Daniel tries to help him, and as he is dying, Ray makes Daniel promise not to tell Miri and Christine... but what he is hiding is still a mystery.

In the present day, Daniel races away from the school in his car, but before he leaves, Christine jumps in his car and refuses to get out, so he drives off with her.

Daniel is looking for someone called Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Carly is trying - and failing - to get a taxi home, but Miri finds her and they argue. Carly asks where she was when her mum was dying, and Miri tells her that Christine told her not to contact her. She asks where her dad will be taking her mum, and Carly has no idea, but as they argue, Stephen turns up and wants to know where Christine is. He tells Miri to go home and wait for her mum while he convinces Carly to come with him and help find her dad - using the fact she can charge her flat phone in his car as a way of getting her to do as he has asked.

As they drive away, Christine asks Daniel to stop, but he refuses, saying she got into his car and he won't stop until he finds Monroe - but where are they going and who is the mysterious Monroe?

The four-part series airs on BBC One on Monday, April 7, Tuesday, April 8, Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, all at 9 pm.

All four episodes are available as a box set on BBC iPlayer now.