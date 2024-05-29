My Fault: London — cast, plot and everything you need to know

My Fault: London on Prime Video is a remake of the smash hit film Culpa Mia. Based on the My Fault book trilogy by Mercedes Ron, it stars The Magic Flute’s Asha Banks as Noah, who moves from America to London when her mother Ella (Eve Macklin) falls for rich Brit William (Ray Fearon). There, Noah moves in with William and his bad-boy son Nick (Matthew Broome), with whom she experiences an immediate attraction. However, the pair must spend the summer fighting to keep their feelings at bay. Meanwhile, Noah’s ex-jailbird dad is tracking her every move.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video film My Fault: London…

The movie My Fault: London will premiere on Prime Video in either late 2024 or 2025. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

My Fault: London plot

When Noah’s mother Ella falls in love with wealthy William, the pair move to London to move into his mansion. Noah instantly feels a spark with William’s son Nick, but the pair must try to bury their desires so the relationship between them gets complicated. And, unbeknownst to Noah, her estranged father has been released from prison and is keeping tabs on her.

My Fault: London cast — Asha Banks as Noah

Asha Banks plays Noah, who is new to London. She previously played Princess Pamina in The Magic Flute and Brooke in Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series. She is also playing Cara in the upcoming BBC drama A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Asha Banks as Cara (on left) in A Good Girls Guide To Murder. (Image credit: BBC)

Matthew Broome as Nick

Matthew is playing bad boy Nick. He previously played Guy Thwarte in The Buccaneers.

Matthew Broome plays bad boy Nick in My Fault: London. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else is starring in My Fault: London?

Other cast in My Fault: London are Brooklyn’s Eve Macklin plays Noah’s mum Ella while ex Coronation Street star Ray Fearon is William. Evna Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan (Back To Black), Amelia Kenworthy and Harry Gilby round out the cast.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet. But when one drops, we’ll put it up on this page.

Behind the scenes and more on My Fault: London

Filming on My Fault: London finished in May 2024. The movie is produced by 42 and is directed by duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler and the script has been written by Melissa Osborne (Change). This UK Original Movie is produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg from 42, with Kari Hatfield serving as Executive Producer alongside Pokeepsie Films’ Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang and Domingo González.

“We know fans around the world will be excited to hear that Prime Video will deliver them a brand new British remake of the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy with My Fault: London,” said James Farrell, VP of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re delighted to be investing in rising talent Asha Banks and Matthew Broome as Nick and Noah, bringing this world-renowned story to life through a British lens.”