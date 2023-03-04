Here's where to watch The Last Of Us episode 8 so you can continue to follow Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) as Ellie is forced to fend for herself.

For the uninitiated, The Last Of Us is a drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name (opens in new tab). Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of modern society that's been forever altered by a mutated form of the cordyceps fungus that unleashed hoards of infected, zombie-like creatures all over the world. If you're not hooked already, stop here; instead, check out how you can watch The Last Of Us episode 1 for free so you can try the series out first.

After we dove into Ellie's backstory, met Riley (Storm Reid), and learned about how Ellie got infected in episode 7, we're back in the present in the series' penultimate episode.

Ellie's still trying to nurse Joel back to health after he got injured in Colorado (see our episode 6 recap for a reminder on how). Whilst out hunting for food, she runs into even more trouble, in the form of a band of hungry survivors...

Here's where and when you can watch The Last Of Us episode 8 so you can see her face off with the latest threat.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 8 in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO Max original, so it's fairly obvious where you'll need to go in order to watch The Last Of Us episode 8.

You can either tune in as episodes air on linear TV on HBO or stream new episodes live or on-demand via HBO Max.

Sign up to HBO Max here (opens in new tab)

The Last Of Us episode 8 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, March 5 at 9 pm, at the same time as its usual linear TV slot.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan was increased by $1 to $15.99 a month just days before The Last Of Us arrived in January.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 8 in the UK

As we've mentioned before, The Last Of Us has followed the same release schedule as other HBO series like House of the Dragon and Succession in the UK throughout its run.

Fresh episodes have aired on Sky TV on Mondays at 2 am UK time to coincide with the US release, though the series has also been getting a prime time slot on Monday evenings at 9 pm. So, you'll find the next episode airing on Sky Atlantic at 2 am and 9 pm on Monday, March 6.

And if you'd prefer to watch the series on-demand, you can find episodes of The Last Of Us episode on NOW and Sky Go once they've aired.