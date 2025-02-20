Zero Day episode 4 recap: George steps up the interrogation

19 days after Zero Day, a crowd in Chicago waits outside a bank, livid that they're not able to get their money. American Homestead, the eight-largest consumer bank in the country, have been the victims of a cyber attack. President Mitchell (Angela Bassett) cancels all financial activity for the weekend to protect the other banks.

If they don't catch the perpetrators over the weekend and re-open the banks soon, there will likely be mass civil unrest.

Has the public lost their patience after Zero Day? Will George Mullen (Robert De Niro) be able to get the necessary answers from Evan Green (Dan Stevens) to appease the public? Here's what happens in Zero Day episode 4.

What does Green know?

Dan Stevens as Evan Green (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

George interrogates Green, who insists that he wasn't involved and that George has no leads.

Green knows that being imprisoned is only going to increase his popularity. But his lawyer Bob says that Green is in trouble, because of how powerful the Zero Day commission is. Green needs to give them something about the people he has had as guests on the show. Bob doesn't know what will happen to Green if he doesn’t.

When Green is interrogated by Carl Otieno (McKinley Belcher III), he gives up a few names of guests. The people Green mentioned weren't involved in Zero Day, though. George tells Carl to increase the pressure on Green.

George, Carl, and two agents go to interrogate Evan behind closed doors. They tie him up. Then begin to torture him for answers.

The pressure ramps up on George

Tech entrepreneur Monica Kidder (Gaby Hoffman) is blaming George for the second attack. Kidder organizes a protest against George outside his house. The commission's publicist Melissa (Mozhan Navabi) tells George that Kidder just wants to be brought into the commission. She organizes a one-on-one 15-minute meeting between the pair. George tells Kidder to encourage calm rather than panic, but keeps her at arm's length.

Richard Dreyer (Matthew Modine) tells Mitchell to take control of the issue, as Mullen is too reckless. The press is reporting that Mullen's entire commission has failed, because it was supposed to stop another attack. Dreyer offers Mitchell a pivot away from George and teases he can force George to resign, just like he did when he was President.

More people worry about George

Alexandra (Lizzy Caplan) asks Roger (Jesse Plemons) what is going on with her dad. Roger admits George hasn't been himself.

Valerie (Connie Britton) meets with McKenna about Proteus. McKenna is the only scientist who worked on it who is still alive. They were secretly designing neurological weapons for the government in violation of every international law. McKenna says the idea with Proteus was to inflict a massive brain injury from a distance with surgical precision. The origin of the injury could then never be traced.

When they’re alone, Valerie tells George that Proteus is a neurological weapon, not a cyber one, and that he should have known that. She gives George a list of the symptoms that are inflicted on people by Proteus. George admits to Valerie that he's had these symptoms. Valerie believes that Proteus has been used on George. She doesn't want George to go back to his house. She wants to close the circle around him.

Sheila (Joan Allen) comes to the office, where George and Valerie inform her that they believe George has been attacked by Proteus. Sheila tells George to step down, especially as he’s becoming more fascist. When George refuses, Sheila threatens to go to the press and tell them he's not of sound mind.

To appease Sheila, George conducts a psych evaluation. The evaluator says there's no cause for concern. Sheila agrees to back off George but admits she's disappointed that all of the choices George has made have been his own.

Who hacked the banks?

Mitchell tells George that American Homestead was hacked months earlier, but the bank paid off the hackers, in violation of the FBI’s guidance. Mitchell tells George she's worried he doesn't have it under control. George wants Mitchell to keep the banks frozen.. She agrees to do so for 24 hours more, otherwise the country will erupt in unrest.

Later, Mitchell tells the press that they've identified the criminals that hacked the banks. They call themselves Sinecure. They have no connection to the Zero Day attack and those responsible are co-operating. The banks re-open.

Dreyer announces that, since George won’t respond to the committee oversight, they have subpoenaed Sheila so they can get answers on George's mindset.

Roger has a lead

Jesse Plemmons as Roger (Image credit: Netflix)

Roger remembers that, on his yacht, Robert Lyndon (Clark Gregg) was using a long-range radio to communicate with people. He tracks down a similar radio and then finds the station they are communicating over. Roger hears coded messages and writes them down.

Roger asks Alexandra (Lizzy Caplan) to run away to a different country with him, away from the mess that America is currently in. Alexandra says they’d probably kill each other within two days.

After a particularly hard day, Roger and Alex discuss going to Costa Rica again. They agree to meet in an hour.

Roger goes to a bar, where one of Lyndon’s goons sits next to him. He tells Roger that they're going to tell Alex what a scumbag Roger is. Unless Roger can convince George to quit and hand over the reins of the commission to someone else. Roger needs to get proof George is mentally ill.

Roger sneaks into George’s office to steal his notebook full of gibberish.

Roger arrives at Alex's apartment, hours later than planned. Roger tells Alex that he hacked her ex-boyfriend’s phone and released images of him cheating to get her back. He's also hacked her phone. When Alex starts to get mad, Roger says there are more stories.

Back at his apartment, Roger tells Lyndon’s goons he won’t help them frame George. They then break into his apartment, and inject with him something that leaves him unable to move. They put him in a bath and drown him.

Valerie tells George that Roger is dead. When George goes to inspect Roger’s body, he is reminded of discovering his son's body after he overdosed. The song that was playing was The Sex Pistols’, "Who Killed Bambi?" Lyndon’s men have made it look as though Roger overdosed and drowned.

Alexandra learns of Roger's death and is stopped in her tracks. Back in his office, George opens his desk drawer. Roger didn't even take the notebook.



