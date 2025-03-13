Michael Fassbender is a spy in search of a traitor in the new thriller from Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag, which is now playing. One of the best reviewed 2025 new movies (read our Black Bag review for our thoughts), we’ve got everything you need to know if you want to watch Black Bag right now.

If you’re thinking, “didn’t Steven Soderbergh just have a new movie come out?” Yes, the prolific director is living up his reputation, as his well-reviewed haunted house thriller Presence hit theaters in January and is now available at home. Can you watch Black Bag at home as well, or is it only playing in movie theaters?

Read on for those answers and more below.

How to watch Black Bag in movie theaters

Black Bag is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world (official release date is March 14, but advance Thursday screenings are taking place).

To find when and where Black Bag is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or visit Fandango. Both sites will allow you to see all of the movie theater’s in your area where Black Bag is playing as well as available showtime. You can get your Black Bag tickets directly online through these sites.

Another option if you are a frequenter of a particular movie theater chain is to sign up for a movie theater subscription or membership program. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow you to get free, discounted or an allotment of movie tickets every month, while also giving you deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Black Bag streaming?

No, as we said, Black Bag is only playing in movie theaters right now and is not available to stream or rent via digital on-demand at home.

There’s no timeline for Black Bag’s home release at this time, but every expectation is that it’ll first be available to buy or rent via digital on-demand before it becomes a part of a major streaming platform. On the latter, as a Focus Feature movie, Black Bag is presumably destined to make its streaming debut on Peacock in the US, as all other Focus Feature movies do.

We’ll update this post with news about Black Bag’s at-home release plans when they become available.

What else to know about Black Bag

Soderbergh directed Black Bag from a script by David Koepp (a frequent pairing of late as the two worked together on Kimi and Presence) and put together a star-studded cast that includes Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Rege-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, Marisa Abela and Pierce Brosnan.

Here is a synopsis for Black Bag:

“Black Bag is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.”

The link to WTW’s official Black Bag review can be found at the top of this article, but as we said this is one of the better reviewed movies of 2025. That is clear from Black Bag’s “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which sits at 96% as of publication.

If you need any final convincing on whether or not to see Black Bag, check out the trailer for movie right here: