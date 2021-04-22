Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim's son has seen and rated 'Mortal Kombat'

Mortal Kombat star Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero) recently sat down with Variety for an episode of their Just for Variety podcast. He talks about a myriad of things in the interview — including how he enjoys getting hit in the face during fight scenes — but the moment that stood out to us the most was his son's engagement with his role. Turns out Taslim's son has seen, and even rated the film!

“He watched the movie and he was like, ‘You know what? This one, well, I think I give you a seven,’” Taslim revealed. “I was like, ‘Yeah. Seven is good, seven is good.’”

Listen. 7/10 stars isn't anything to sneeze at! His review might have dropped before embargo, but we're pretty sure kids get a pass. We'll definitely try to not feel outshined. We're fine!

The Sub-Zero actor also noted that he conferred with his kiddo when he got offered the role.

“I asked my kid, ‘Which character you think is good for me if I’m in ‘Mortal Kombat?’” Taslim remembers. “He said, ‘I think, you kind of look like the character in the game, Sub-Zero. I think you’re perfect to play Sub-Zero.'”

I mean, how much more of a shining endorsement do you get than that? "Cute" and "Mortal Kombat" aren't two statements you expect to go together, but that's bloody adorable.

You can see Taslim, Lewis Tan, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, and the rest of the stars of Mortal Kombat on HBO Max or in theaters tomorrow! Click the link at the top of this post for tickets, and remember to stay safe out there!