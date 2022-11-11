The Black Panther lives! Though the world has lost a talented artist in Chadwick Boseman, doesn’t mean his spirit doesn’t live on. And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the embodiment of how that legacy beautifully persists. The movie is a loving tribute to the actor, and a powerful exploration of grief, but also hope and strength of will to move forward.

Following the sudden death of King T’Challa, Shuri, Ramonda, and the entire nation of Wakanda are faced with defending their country and its stores of vibranium from their peer countries trying to steal it. This ends up creating a threat to the secret nation of Talocan. And blaming Wakanda for exposing the world to the abundance of vibranium, Talocan’s leader, Namor, forces Wakanda into a fierce ultimatum: join him and his nation in destroying the surface world before they can destroy his, or plunge both nations into bitter war with one another.

While we find ourselves impressed by how much director and co-writer Ryan Coogler covers (and covers incredibly well no less), we also can’t blame audiences for having questions about what happens next for Wakanda and Talocan. Luckily, the experts at What To Watch are here to walk you through some of those answers. (Heavy Spoilers Ahead!)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending explained What’s next for Namor and Talocan?

The film’s last act deals with Shuri’s grief-ridden anger and desire for vengeance against Namor following the death of Ramonda. She faces off with him in a final battle intent on killing him. But just as she has him on the ropes, she is overcome with empathy, recalling how much the people of Talocan need him as much as Wakanda needs her. She comes to her senses, and in a scene that parallels T’Challa showing restraint and mercy to M’Baku during the Challenge Day scene in the first film, Shuri gets Namor to yield. Namor goes back to Talocan defeated, but inspired by the strategic advantage of knowing Wakanda can still be utilized as an ally. However, Namora, Namor’s cousin and right-hand soldier, is disappointed in his decision. This will likely hint at a possible insurrection among the people of Talocan, as ideologies split and Namor’s decisions come into question.

What about Everett Ross and Val?

We find out in the film that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, previously seen in Black Widow, is the new director of the CIA and Everett Ross’s ex-wife. She bugs his conversations and arrests him for treason when he attempts to help Queen Ramonda find Shuri, and withholds information to protect Wakanda. At the end, Ross is suddenly rescued by Okoye in her Midnight Angels armor. She busts him out, but we are left to wonder what’s going to happen to him and Val?

We know from San Diego Comic Con and D23 that 2 projects are coming that will feature the characters. Martin Freeman’s Ross will appear in next year’s Secret Invasion, presumably now a fugitive from the law. And Julia Louis Dreyfus as Director Val will be assembling the Thunderbolts in 2024. The events of Wakanda Forever set up both characters for their respective journeys to future Phase 5 projects.

Who rules Wakanda now?

This answer remains unclear. Given the UN hearing, we knew Ramonda was the de facto leader of Wakanda following T’Challa’s death. However once Ramonda dies, we’re left to assume the mantle of queen would pass down to Shuri. However, during her coronation ceremony, Shuri declines to attend, sending M’Baku in her place. He refers to her as “Princess” still, indicating she has not received the title of Queen just yet, then declares “It’s Challenge Day.” It’s very possible Shuri has abdicated her claim to the throne, which, given her rebellious spirit, she was likely never really interested in. Alternately, she could just be taking a brief sabbatical, leaving M’Baku to run things in her absence. Either way, given their newfound sibling-lite bond, we know Shuri does trust M’Baku as a leader and loyal council for herself and the people of Wakanda. So whatever the case at least in the specific instance of the film’s end, we believe M’Baku is currently watching over Wakanda.

Where is Shuri and what’s she up to in the film’s final scene?

Which begs the question where’s Shuri if not in Wakanda? She’s in Haiti with Nakia. She needed a break, but more importantly, she needed to complete a ceremony Ramonda attempted to conduct with her when she wasn’t emotionally ready to do so earlier in the film: burning T’Challa’s funeral garments. In the end, she retreats to Haiti to find her peace, and is in a state of mind where she’s finally ready to move on from T’Challa’s and Ramonda’s deaths, and she burns the garments along the beach, with tears shedding down her cheek. The ultimate catharsis and a sign of hope and light for the new Black Panther.

Is there an end credits scene?

Wakanda Forever features a single mid-credits scene, but no post-credits scene. And it’s a gut-punching doozy. Continuing immediately with the conclusion of Shuri’s private ceremony, Nakia approaches Shuri and introduces her to Toussaint; Nakia and T’Challa’s 6-year old son. This was something Ramonda knew about and was trying to tell Shuri about early in the movie but was interrupted by a confrontation with Namor. Nakia explains T’Challa did not want people to know about his son yet, to protect him from the pressures of inheriting the throne. He just wanted him to grow up as a normal kid. Delighted in bittersweet joy, Shuri introduces herself to Toussaint, who replies saying “Toussaint” is just his Haitian name. When Shuri asks him what his Wakandan name is, Toussaint proudly exclaims “I am Prince T’Challa. Son of King T’Challa.” The film then ends with a dedication to Chadwick Boseman, and following the credits, the promise that the Black Panther will return.