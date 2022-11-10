The wait is over for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to 2018's cultural phenomenon Black Panther is one of the most anticipated 2022 new movies and the final movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four. Needless to say, moviegoers are going to want to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But how can you do that? Where is it playing and does that include streaming? We’re breaking down everything that you need to know about how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever right here.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in movie theaters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in the US, UK and pretty much everywhere in the world on November 11 exclusively in movie theaters (if you want, many locations also feature early Thursday screenings on November 10).

The movie is going to be playing at just about every movie theater around, but to find out exactly where and when you can go see it, check your local movie theaters' websites or Fandango (opens in new tab), which gives you details on multiple theaters in your immediate area where the movie is playing.

A bit of a tip if you love going to the movies but wish tickets were more affordable, movie theater subscription and membership deals can help with that. These programs, offered by most major US and UK movie theater chains, give consumers discounted, free or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as special deals on concessions and more to make your trip to the multiplex enjoyable.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming?

No, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not available for streaming or digital on-demand right now, as it enjoys its exclusive run in movie theaters.

There is no official timetable, but a standard run in movie theaters these days for blockbusters like the Black Panther sequel is about 45 days. Should that hold true here, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could arrive on streaming and digital around Christmas, making a nice little gift.

When it does arrive on streaming, it is undoubtedly going to do so on Disney Plus, but it should also be available for on-demand rental through other platforms. You can sign up for Disney Plus (opens in new tab) now to make sure you have it whenever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives.

We’ll update this section as more details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming release are announced.

What else to know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Though the Black Panther franchise lost its T'Challa when Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, just about all of the other major players from the original movie are back. This includes writer/director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita N’yongo, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Florence Kasumba. There are also some exciting new additions, including Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne and Michaela Cole.

The story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to balance the grief and challenges the characters face after the death of T’Challa, represented in the new enemy, Namor. Watch the trailer right here: