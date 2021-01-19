NVIDIA Shield update brings support for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation Dual Sense game controllers

NVIDIA Shield is getting another update — its 27th in fact, since the platform launched in 2015. The latest update — Version 8.2.2 — is rolling out now, though it may take a day or two for it to land on your machine.

The big strokes for this update will be of particular interest to the Shield gaming community, which is quite strong given the overall power of the Shield platform, as well as the fact that it supports NVIDIA's GeForce cloud gaming system.

So what's new? Oh, just support for the next-generation gaming controllers that you'll find on the Xbox Series S/X, and the PlayStation Dual Sense controller.

So, yeah. That's kind of a big deal.

There's also new support for the Control4 home automation system, and and there's a new option in the advanced sound settings that disables volume control notifications.

For those who care about Android security patches (and you should!), Shield is now running on the December 2020 security patch.

And for those who are using the Shield with a Denon receiver, you can expect improved infrared remote control behavior with the 2019 Shield remote control.

Still need more? The apps for Discovery+ and Noggin have been upgraded or available anew.

And GeForce Now has a plethora of new games to play, including Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Among Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Stickman Skate Battle.