Roku users in Canada now have The Roku Channel

Fun fact about Roku: It's got a ton of free content for consumption, thanks to The Roku Channel. And now that channels is available for Roku customers in Canada.

It's an ad-supported channel, but Roku says you should expect about a third fewer ads per hour compared to other TV shows in the Great White North.

The Roku Channel Launches in Canada

Enabling Roku Customers to Discover Free Entertainment on the Roku Platform

TORONTO, Canada – July 23, 2018 - Roku, Inc. today announced the launch of The Roku Channel in Canada, a new streaming channel specifically dedicated to helping consumers find free movies, TV shows and more on the Roku® platform. The Roku Channel requires no subscriptions, fees or logins. The ad-supported channel is expected to average about a third less advertising per programming hour than ad-supported linear TV in Canada.

"We always aim to deliver the best entertainment selection and value for our customers," said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku. "Our users are looking for great free content, and with the launch of The Roku Channel we are making it easy for them to find it."

At launch consumers can stream hundreds of movies, TV shows and documentaries for free. Every month The Roku Channel will feature a selection of box office hits and great classic movies, starting with Bad Boys, Julie & Julia and Grown Ups, alongside a curated selection of content from existing channel publishers on the Roku platform. Publishers participating at launch include American Classics/Hatch Farm Studios, FilmRise and Total Content Digital; others are expected to be added over time.

Currently, the Roku streaming platform offers a collection of more than 5,000 free and paid for channels that offer access to 150,000 movies and TV episodes. The Roku Channel will be rolled out over the coming weeks, starting today. Once available for their device, Roku users can add the channel from the Roku Channel Store and start streaming free movies and TV shows.