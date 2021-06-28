Billie Piper — things you didn't know about the actress, writer and director

Billie Piper bust onto the music scene back in 1998 when she released her record-breaking smash hit Because We Want To... but these days she is a renowned actress, writer and has even made her directorial debut with the film Rare Beasts.

But while we might recognise Billie from TV shows like Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and I Hate Suzie there is plenty more to learn about the actress.

Here are 7 things you might not already know about Billie Piper...

1. She's not always been called Billie

Billie was born in Swindon in September 1982, but she was originally named Leian Paul Piper, which her parents decided they weren't happy with. In April the following year they legally changed her name to Billie and the rest, as they say, is history.

2. She's a world record holder

Billie started her career as a chart-topping singer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie's amazing career began when she was just 15 years old when she became the youngest artist to ever enter the UK singles chart at number one with her single Because We Want To.

But despite releasing two double-platinum albums, three number one hits, and four top-five singles, Billie decided to leave her music career behind her and focused on her true passion... acting.

3. She's an award-winning actress

Billie Piper won a Best Actress Olivier Awards for Yerma in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Billie's singing career wasn't enough of a success, she then went on to become a household name when she joined the cast of Doctor Who as the now infamous companion Rose Tyler in 2005.

Billie was a huge hit in the role and won countless awards for her portrayal of the Doctor's sidekick, but after two series in the show she decided it was time to move on and try her hand at something new.

4. She has a love for treading the boards

It's not just film and TV that Billie is famous for, she is also highly acclaimed in the world of theatre. She has been awarded truckloads of awards for her various appearances on the stage, but it was her role in Yerma at the Young Vic in 2016 that really got people talking.

She went on to win a total of six Best Actress awards for that one performance, making her the only actress to have won six out of an available six awards for a single performance.

5. She has three children

Billie has two sons, Winston and Eugene, with ex-husband Laurence Fox, and also has a daughter called Tallulah with partner Johnny Lloyd, frontman of indie rock band, Tribes.

Couple Billie Piper and Johnny Lloyd have got a daughter called Tallulah together. (Image credit: Getty )

6. She's also a film director

Billie not only plays the lead role in the film Rare Beasts, but she also wrote and directed it, too. She wrote the screenplay seven years ago and it premiered at the Venice Film Festival on 31st August this year. The film also stars David Thewlis, Leo Bill and Kerry Fox.

7. She's still good friends with Chris Evans

In 2001 Billie made headlines when she married DJ and TV presenter Chris Evans in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas after just six months of dating.

The pair split in 2007 but have remained the best of friends, with Billie even appearing on Chris's Virgin Radio breakfast show to talk about her film Rare Beasts.

Billie Piper's fact file

For everything else Billie, see our in-depth fact file below.

How old is Billie Piper? Billie Piper’s age is 38. Her date of birth is 22nd September 1982.

Is Billie Piper married? Billie, who was previously married to Chris Evans and Laurence Fox, is now in a relationship with Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd.

Does Billie Piper have kids? Yes, she has got three children, two sons called Winston and Eugene with former husband Laurence Fox, and a daughter called Tallulah with current partner Johnny Lloyd.

Where was Billie Piper born? Billie Piper was born in Swindon, Wiltshire.

How tall is Billie Piper? Billie Piper is 5 foot 4 inches tall.

