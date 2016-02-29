Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner: ‘I’m really excited to be joining the cast of Mount Pleasant’

The residents of Mount Pleasant Close will be thrown by the shock arrival of a mystery woman in their neighbourhood when the new Sky 1 series arrives this Autumn.

Jo Joyner, who played Tanya Branning in EastEnders, will play the character who arrives in Mount Pleasant as a bolt out of the blue, and she's a woman who’ll set tongues wagging and curtains twitching.

"I'm really excited to be joining the cast of Mount Pleasant,” says Jo. “It's going to be great fun to be amongst such brilliant actors, working with such quality writing and being back in Manchester, a city very close to my heart"

Jo has starred in many hit shows including No Angels, EastEnders, Trying Again, Marley’s Ghosts and the multi-award winning Ordinary Lies. Details of her character are yet to be announced. All that can be said for now is her arrival will be potentially life-changing for one or more of Mount Pleasant’s many much loved residents.