The incredible Vizio Elevate soundbar is now available at Best Buy

Vizio today announced that its new Elevate Soundbar — announced at CES 2020 back in January — is now available at Best Buy.

We got a look at (and a listen to) the Elevate back in Las Vegas, and it's one intriguing piece of audio kit. It supports Dolby Atmos, which is important for those who want the best audio you can get these days. Atmos doesn't just make sound come at you from different directions, it allows sound designers to pinpoint audio "objects" in three dimensions and let them hang in your living room thanks to upward-firing speakers.

But what if you're listening to something that isn't encoded for Atmos? That's where Elevate gets really cute. Those up-firing speakers can rotate back down to be of better use.

Yes, it's pretty creative. And, yes, it's very cool. And it looks like this:

(Image credit: WhatToWatch.com)

The Elevate system includes a wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers as well, for a 5.1.4 setup that'll definitely keep your immersed.

It also comes with a fairly hefty price tag — $999 at retail.