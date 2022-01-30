‘1883’ season 1 episode 6 review: ‘Boring the Devil’

This review contains spoilers for 1883 season 1 episode 6, “Boring the Devil.” Catch up with What to Watch’ previous recaps for 1883 season 1 here.

After two weeks of big climactic scenes, 1883 was in line for a slower episode as it heads into the back half of its first season, and “Boring the Devil” is certainly that. However, thanks to the continued great performances by the main four of Isabel May, Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and Taylor Sheridan’s excellent storytelling (sorry I ever doubted him early in the season), this latest episode of 1883 is not a slog but a welcome chance for both characters and audience to reset and get ready for what lies in store.

Elsa (May) is deep in mourning Ennis’ death at the top of the episode, riding in the back of the wagon, sobbing, instead of in her usual place aboard her horse. When she realizes she has her period, it is nearly the final straw as she realizes any hope of having Ennis’ baby is now gone. Sitting alone, she handles the gun in her hand, but Shea (Elliott) comes to talk to her, revealing to Elsa how he still battles with the grief of losing his family. He explains that the people you love and lose are still with you, which is why he is going to Oregon, because he believes his wife will see the ocean through his eyes, something she always wanted to do. The talk is enough to get Elsa to go back to helping out with the herd.

The wagon train comes upon the trading outpost of Doan’s Crossing, where they plan to hire a cowboy and a cook to help with the rest of their journey. Margaret (Hill) hopes to spend some time with Elsa in town, but Elsa is eyed and taunted by some of men, causing her to pull her gun with rage in her eye. The situation is only resolved when Dutton (McGraw) comes and scares the men off while sending Elsa back to camp. Margaret goes on to the store, where she meets the shopkeeper, played by Ruth Wilson in a cameo appearance, who offers her a drink (many as we soon see).

Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) has better luck in the town, hiring a cook and then selling Noemi’s (Gratiela Brancusi) husband’s things. However, he spots a beautiful mirror and decides to buy it for her. When he presents it to her, Noemi is confused why Thomas says he won’t love her or marry her but will buy her gifts. Thomas says he wants to protect her and help make her happy, which Noemi points out is love. The next morning, Thomas is there at her fire for breakfast and they hold hands. Just like that, 1883 has a new budding romance to root for.

Though they may have some competition. Shea tries to hire a new cowboy, Colton (Noah Le Gros), who doesn’t seem interested until he sees Elsa. After getting the 411 from Wade (James Landry Hébert), Colton goes to talk to Elsa, but she shuts him down. She only softens when he tells her that he knew Ennis.

Now that they are stocked up and have new help (the cook and Colton aren’t given the most interesting of introductions, unfortunately), Shea, Thomas and Dutton go inspect the river they will have to cross (it is called Doan’s Crossing, after all); this one looks even more dangerous than the one from episode 4. Dutton says they will need to be slow and do things one at a time, not letting the German immigrants drive the wagons. Shea is angry, explaining that at some point they will have to do things for themselves because it isn’t going to get any easier, but he ultimately knows Dutton is right.

As night approaches, Dutton takes Margaret back to camp after her day of drinking. Margaret tells Dutton the “paradise” they’re after better be worth it, because it is costing them their daughter. Dutton recognizes it too. To try and help things, he goes and talks to Elsa about the first battle he was in during the Civil War and what it did to him. He then tells her she didn’t kill the bandit she shot, they were going to kill him anyway, so she shouldn’t put any guilt on her. With all the messed up things in the world, Dutton wants Elsa to “leave the hating to me.”

The next morning Elsa wakes up after dreaming of Ennis and finds a bit of her spark again, so much so that she mildly flirts with Colton (feels a bit quick, to be honest, but Elsa is the driving force of the show so we need her back in the action). Elsa thanks Shea her being the only person to actually talk to her about Ennis.

In her closing narration, Elsa says that out in this country people need to lean into the pain, so the devil opts to move on to someone else rather than continue twisting the knife. With the wagon train about to head into the Oklahoma territory and the danger of Native Americans and more bandits, there will be plenty of opportunity for that.