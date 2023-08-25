And Just Like That season 2 ending explained: Carrie's five year plan

With the end of And Just Like That season 2 comes answers, and questions.

Now that we know And Just Like That season 3 is on the way, we can look to the season finale as a roadmap of what we might expect the next time around.

The second season saw a lot of growth from all of the characters, and all-in-all there were happy endings all around. But as we know, it's always a "happy for now" kind of ending because you never know what's coming in season 3.

Let's take a look at how And Just Like That season 2 ended up.

Carrie's five year plan

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) plan to host a magnificent Last Supper to say goodbye to her Upper East Side apartment ahead of her move to Grammercy Park was a smashing success. Aidan (John Corbett) didn't attend because he was in Virginia tending to his son after his accident.

At the start of the episode, Carrie had a chance to chat with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) who wasn't able to get a flight to New York for the party. It was a nice check-in for the two characters, as Samantha has been absent from the spinoff. (Cattrall made it clear she would not be back for the sequel)

With a kitten named Choo in her life, Carrie has everything she needs. When Aidan shows up after the party, he tells her he can't be with her while his son needs him. He asks for five years promising that they will fly by in an instant. She's willing to wait, but on her terms. In the final moments we see Carrie on a beach in Greece enjoying Cosmos.

Sarita Choudhury and Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Miranda moves on, and up

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) was left reeling after seeing Che's (Sara Ramirez) roast their former relationship in their standup routine. When Nya (Karen Pittman) praises Miranda's ability to cut her exes from her life, it gives Miranda pause. Suddenly she finds herself on Coney Island telling Steve (David Eigenberg) that she doesn't want to be with him, but she definitely wants to be in his life. That's something they can both agree upon.

Later, at the party, Miranda gets a call from her new boss saying she needs to get to the studio for a live segment with the BBC. Suddenly, her life is taking her in new and thrilling directions, and she finds herself having drinks after the taping. She's moving on and moving up, and for the first time in a while she feels like she's exactly where she wants to be.

Charlotte and Harry carry on

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler in And Just Like That season2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Charlotte (Kristen Davis) is awakened from her drunken slumber by her loving husband, Harry (Evan Handler), who tells her Anthony (Mario Cantone) is there and needs to talk to her about his relationship.

However, when Harry hints that he's been holding down the fort while she's been at work, she blows up. Women have been balancing these issues for years, she seethes. Work, kids, family, home... all of it. He's getting a small taste of what she's been doing all these years.

Later, at the party, Harry presents his wife with a new phone (since her old phone ended up in a pitcher of margaritas) and at the end of the episode, they're in bed trying to figure out how to activate the phone. Charlotte and Harry are going strong, and they're only getting stronger.

Anthony knocks down his wall

Sebastiano Pigazzi and Mario Cantone in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Anthony has been struggling to accept Giuseppe's (Sebastiano Pigazzi) love for him. Giuseppe tells Anthony that he can see Anthony's walls up; though Anthony blames Giuseppe's desire to take their relationship to new levels, it really boils down to his own insecurities.

During the dinner party, Anthony admits he's never done certain things with other lovers and he's only ever been in love one other time. This makes Giuseppe smile, as it's the first time Anthony has said he loves him. They kiss and make up in Carrie's closet, and that night they end up in bed together.

Lisa and Herbert are closer than ever

Sebastiano Pigazzi and Mario Cantone in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) was thrilled to find out that her documentary project was getting as big boost, leading Charlotte to exclaim that she's "getting Ken Burns-ed." However, Lisa's constant exhaustion was starting to make her wonder if she was being pulled in too many directions even though she has always been able to juggle everything effortlessly. She shocked husband Herbert (Christopher Jackson) when she revealed the source of her exhaustion: she was pregnant.

After coming to grips with the news, Lisa ends up having a miscarriage the night before the party. When Charlotte sees her drinking at the party, Lisa tells her what happened and cautions her friend not to make a big deal of it. She flees to the bathroom, passing Anthony and Giuseppe locked in their embrace, with Herbert on her heels. He praises her for being such a strong woman and tells her not to think anything she did caused her to lose the baby.

By the end of the night, they lay curled up in bed, holding each other close.

Nya finds her man and he's *chef's kiss*

Gary Dourdan and Karen Pittman in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Despite winning a prestigious award at work, Nya was left feeling like her life was incomplete. Though Miranda pointed out that she had everything she ever wanted in her professional life, Nya missed being in a relationship.

At Carrie's party, Nya runs into the Michelin chef preparing their special dinner. It's none other than Toussaint (Gary Dourdan), the owner of the restaurant she'd eaten at recently. He mentions that she'd been married at the time, but that's not the case anymore.

After dinner, he shows up at her apartment and asks if she has anything to eat. She welcomes him inside with a big smile.

Seema lets go and lives it up

Sarita Choudhury and Armin Amiri in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Seema (Sarita Choudhury) has been reeling since telling Ravi (Armin Amiri) that she loved him. Though he said it right back to her, she's upset at herself for saying it first. That's a big no-no for her.

At the party, she tells Carrie that he's been on his phone constantly since she uttered those three words, but once they have a chance to talk he explains that he's madly in love with her, and he's also still trying to work out his work situation.

Crisis averted, they later talk about plans and he says he needs to go to Egypt to film. He wants her to come with him. Seema refuses to leave her job and her life in New York for five months, so that's when she sends him to film while she and Carrie take a fabulous vacation. If Carrie is going to wait five years for Aidan, she can manage five months for Ravi.

Che's next chapter

Alex Lugo and Sara Ramirez in And Just Like That season 2. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Che (Sara Ramirez) came into season 2 on the top of the world. They were in LA filming a pilot and they had Miranda with them. However, things started to unravel after the focus group attacked their show and it was canceled, sending them reeling. Their big return to standup comedy came at Miranda's expense, so there was a giant elephant in the room when they saw each other.

After hashing it out, though, they both ended up in better places. And when Che connected with Toby (Alex Lugo) from the vet clinic, well, it looks like a new relationship is in bloom.

The first two seasons of And Just Like That are available on Max.