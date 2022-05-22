Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 7 recap – what happened in the period drama this week?

Gentleman Jack sees trouble brewing over the estate division as the period drama continues this week.

Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) and Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) are eager to get things signed off, but Ann’s brother-in-law Captain Sutherland (Derek Riddell) continues to cause problems.

Here’s what happened in episode 7 of Gentleman Jack…

*WARNING - spoilers for Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 7 below*

Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) wants the estate division settled in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Family at War

Anne and Ann are both caught up in the increasingly unpleasant to-and-fro over the division of the Walker estate, as Ann tries to share out the land and properties between her and her sister Elizabeth (Katherine Kelly).

But Elizabeth’s husband Captain Sutherland is growing suspicious about Ann's proposals for the division and he thinks that Anne Lister is influencing her. Sutherland claims he is keen to get the matter settled but he appears to be stalling and says that he and Elizabeth will need to go to Halifax to sort things out, but not until Elizabeth has recovered from childbirth.

Ann does her best to be accommodating and comes up with several proposals for the division in the hope that Sutherland will agree. But Sutherland becomes angry when he learns that the deeds for the estate have been kept at Anne's home, Shibden Hall, and he is even more convinced that Ann is being manipulated…

Captain Sutherland (Derek Riddell) and wife Elizabeth (Katherine Kelly) are unsettled by the estate division in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Back to school

The estate division is also having other consequences as several properties need to be vacated before it takes place. One of the buildings houses the school and the Sunday school run by Ann’s cousins William and Eliza Priestley (Peter Davison and Amelia Bullmore), who are extremely disgruntled.

But Anne, who suspects that the Priestleys wrote the recent anonymous letter that upset Ann, suggests that Ann open up a new school. Subsequently, Anne and Ann start teaching classes themselves until they can find a proper master to take over.

New developments

Anne (Suranne Jones) works on her development plans with architect Mr Harper (Luke Newberry) in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Anne continues to work on her plans for her hotel and casino complex with new architect Mr Harper (Luke Newberry), despite the warnings of her father Jeremy (Timothy West) that she might ruin them.

As she tries to get a licence without having to go through her rival Christopher Rawson (Vincent Franklin), in typical Anne style, she cleverly manages to wangle a deal with another magistrate.

But will the development get underway without a hitch?

Gentleman Jack season 2 airs on Sunday evenings at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer. In the US the new series started on Monday, April 25 on HBO. The series is eight parts long and new episodes will premiere each week.