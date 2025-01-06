Horizon: An American Saga on Netflix is a hit, so what’s going on with Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2?

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga is finally getting its moment on Netflix. The big-budget western was sadly one of the notable flops of 2024, both critically and commercially, but now with Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 streaming on Netflix, viewers are devoting their time to it. After being added to Netflix on December 30, the movie has been one of the more popular titles on the platform, including ranking as the second-most watched movie on January 6.

According to the official synopsis for the movie, Horizon: An American Saga “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865.” Chapter 1 introduced us to a large ensemble of characters, whose journeys and relationships Costner planned to tell in four movies. In fact, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 has already been filmed.

So, if you watched and enjoyed Horizon: An American Saga on Netflix, you may be asking when you’ll be able to see Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 premiere? That’s where things get tricky.

Initially, the wait was not going to be long between the two movies, as Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema dated Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 for June 28, 2024, and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 just a few weeks later on August 16, 2024. However, because of the movie’s struggles at the box office, Chapter 2 was pulled from its planned release date, with the studios behind the movie saying they wanted to give Chapter 1 time to find its audience through on-demand and streaming platforms.

That is apparently being accomplished right now. So is there any update on Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2’s release date? Not yet.

The second part of Costner’s epic western screened at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where sadly the few reviews written on it weren’t any better than the ones Chapter 1 received. As of publication, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 does not have an official release date and it is not listed in Warner Bros. 2025 movie preview packet. That doesn’t mean that it won’t premiere in 2025, but there’s no indication that it will right now.

Costner has reportedly said he wanted to begin filming Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 sometime in 2025, but whether or not that happens could depend on how Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 does in theaters, if it gets a release at all (a straight to streaming release can’t be ruled out, though again, that’s just speculation at this time).

Will Kevin Costner get the chance to show the rest of his passion project to audiences around the world? That will be one of the more interesting storylines to watch in 2025.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is now streaming on Netflix and Max in the US; it is available to rent via digital on-demand platforms worldwide.