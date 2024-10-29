Netflix has perfect Pedro Pascal movie if you can't wait for Last of Us season 2

While you're waiting for The Last of Us season 2, Netflix has the perfect Pedro Pascal movie for you to enjoy right now — Triple Frontier.

Ten years ago, he was doing very nicely, thank you. Pedro Pascal's acting career was heading in the right direction: roles in TV shows like Game Of Thrones and The Mentalist kept him busy, even if they weren't setting the world on fire. Narcos put him in a bigger league, films including The Kingsmen: The Golden Circle and Wonder Woman 1984 followed, together with Triple Frontier on Netflix, but it was when he played a certain Din Djarin and met a little guy called Grogu that he went stratospheric. We didn't see his face for most of the first series of The Mandalorian, but no matter: the Star Wars version of The Lone Ranger made him a near-overnight star and the roles came flooding in.

One of the most coveted was Joel in The Last Of Us, the TV version of the gaming phenomenon. It was essential viewing, the second series was green-lit just after episode three had aired — and then everything went quiet after the season finale. Lovers of the show were in limbo, Pascal fans could catch him in movies (he's currently in The Wild Robot and back in cinemas soon in the much-anticipated Gladiator II) but it wasn't the same. And then, at long last, the trailer dropped about a month ago. There was the first sighting of new cast member, Kaitlyn Dever, as Abby, plus plenty of other hints on what to expect. And, yes, of course, Pascal is still playing Joel. Now we know that filming has wrapped and the show is set to return next year, perhaps as early as February or March. The wait is nearly over.

But if that’s not soon enough, then hop over to Netflix and you’ll find one of Pascal's film from just before he became one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. Triple Frontier, finds him rubbing shoulders with fellow Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac, as well as Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund.

As war veterans, they're finding life out of uniform difficult but they’re tempted to pick up their weapons for one last job, which could set them all up for life. Pascal plays their pilot, who's been making a living flying commercial aircraft, but resents the treatment he's received post-service. The combination of a strong cast — Pascal is a stand-out — director J C Chandor and a script by Oscar-winner Mark Boal makes it a more than watchable action thriller.

And, in case you’re wondering, there's news on the next Star Wars movie as well. Filming on Mandalorian & Grogu wrapped just days ago and all reports indicate a May 2026 release date, although that’s not been confirmed. Is there no stopping Pascal? It doesn’t look like it!

Triple Frontier is on Netflix in both the US and UK now. Season one of The Last Of Us is on HBO in the US and on Sky in the UK.