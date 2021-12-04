The Great season 2 episode 6: A Simple Jape — Fact vs. Fiction

Challenging the status quo in a meaningful way is something Catherine (Elle Fanning) has been promising since her arrival in Imperial Russia, which includes substituting impulsive violence for reason. The reaction to the crocodile in “Animal Instincts” is indicative of how quickly the court will revert back to the old ways that Peter (Nicholas Hoult) embodied but, rather than take a beat to figure out her next move, Catherine dives headfirst into an even grander scheme on The Great.

Catherine has barely got started on her ambitious “To Do” list and her ability to enact meaningful change is questioned by some of her youngest subjects. “Free the serfs” and “Outlaw violence” are the first two items on the agenda, but her attempt to do the first causes an increase in bloodshed in “A Simple Jape.” Marial’s (Phoebe Fox) time as a serf means she is more sympathetic to the plight of those less fortunate and she brought former roommate Shaky (Ninette Finch) into her plush apartment as her new maid — despite the shakiness that led to her nickname. What follows is an experiment to prove that anyone can be seen as a noble with the right backstory and wardrobe, however, Catherine’s attempt to subvert hierarchy and tradition has tragic consequences.

On the whole, The Great leans toward comedic representations when depicting the extremes of the past and this adds to the charm of the Hulu series. Nevertheless, it isn’t all lightness and the jape at the heart of this episode that leads to one of the most shocking TV moments of 2021. Shaky’s brutal murder is heartbreaking, while also emphasizing the creative choices that elevate the ambitious material.

We are going to separate fact from fiction in the second season of The Great. This episode-by-episode guide continues with a look at whether Catherine did abolish serfdom as she attempts in “A Simple Jape.” Plus, the role Catherine had in educating women.

What is a serf?

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

“A member of a servile feudal class bound to the land and subject to the will of its owner,” is how the term “serf” is defined and its original etymology is Old French — which is derived from the Latin servus (slave). In Russia, the feudal system meant the relationship between the nobles and peasants was one in which people were seen as being like property.

It is Catherine’s wish (in both the series and real-life) to abolish this practice that is akin to slavery. “It is against the Christian religion and justice to make slaves of men (who are born free)” biographer Virginia Rounding quotes from notes Catherine made in 1761 (the year before the coup) proving how integral this proposal was.

Did Catherine free the serfs?

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

When rumors start to swirl about Catherine’s plans to free 58 million serfs, Grigor (Gwilym Lee) and Arkady (Bayo Gbadamosi) take it into their own hands to make her plans known to the court. Orlo (Sacha Dhawan) has already warned her that a decree like this will take time and an announcement of this magnitude could lead to civil war. Unfortunately, when confronted with her plans (all 109 pages) she chooses to call the nobility’s bluff and announces the abolition of serfdom. However, when chaos and murder ensue within the Winter Palace she must walk back her mandate in a bid to restore order and structure.

In real life, it wasn’t until 1667 that Catherine’s extensive plans to create a better Russia were unveiled but they share similarities with those drawn up by her TV counterpart. Called the Nakaz (or Instruction), the 526-article treaty informed the nobility of the legislative plans Catherine wanted to enact. These ideas were based on (and occasionally plagiarized from) the work of philosophers like Voltaire and the majority of it was written in French. The document didn’t become law, but it did elevate Catherine’s reputation as an Enlightenment thinker — although her failure to free the serfs is a notable shortcoming. Her earlier notes also mentioned how difficult it would be to get landowners to agree to emancipate their serfs, and she was less inclined to headstrong decisions than Fanning’s Catherine. One idea was to do away with this practice gradually when a piece of land changed hands and she gave away 368,000 serfs over a 31 year period.

Catherine failed to free the serfs and it would take until 1861 before Catherine’s great-grandson Alex II abolished this feudal system.

Did Catherine establish a school for girls?

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

In The Great, Catherine quickly establishes a school for girls that takes a beat to have an impact because the parents don’t want to trouble their daughters with matters as trivial as an education — all that matters is if they marry well. Luckily, the girls have some autonomy and they are in awe of the new ruler. The youth are also quick to judge and they are unafraid to criticize the speed (or lack of) that the empress is enacting change. It is this dissent that causes Catherine's attempt to free the serfs.